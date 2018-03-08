A howler from the IPPR

The IPPR have a report out today calling for corporation tax to be hiked and employers’ national insurance contributions to be cut. You don’t have to read far in the report to spot an absolute howler.

From the report’s Executive Summary (emphasis my own):

“The corporation tax rate should be increased, and the proceeds used to fund a reduction in employers’ national insurance contributions (ENICs). We model a rise in corporation tax from 19 to 24 per cent, which would allow a reduction in ENICS from 13.8 to 11.8 per cent. This change will ensure that shareholders bear a greater portion of the burden of corporate taxation, allowing the proceeds to be passed on to workers through wage increases or additional employment. A higher rate of corporation tax would also raise the value of investment allowances, creating a larger incentive for investment. The changes would shift the burden of taxation away from less profitable businesses with high input costs onto more profitable ones”

Let’s put it to one side whether shifting taxation from businesses with high input costs to businesses with low input costs is a good idea. The idea that a higher rate of corporation tax increases the incentive to invest is categorically wrong.

Guys. It’s time for some optimal tax theory.

In the 1960s Dale Jorgenson and Robert Hall put together a framework for evaluating the effect taxes have on investment. It’s pretty straightforward. It sums up all the associated costs of capital such as taxes, depreciation and borrowing costs. If an investment can generate a return net of those costs then it’ll take place, if it doesn’t then it won’t be made.

The amazing thing about Hall and Jorgenson’s User Cost of Capital equation is that it lets you mathematically prove that the IPPR’s claim that higher rates of corporation tax will increase the incentive to invest is wrong.

Alan Cole (formerly of the Tax Foundation) in his paper Fixing the Corporate Income Tax, shows that raising the corporate tax rate increases the cost of capital.

“Hall and Jorgenson derive an expression for the price of capital, as follows:[10]