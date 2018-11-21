Ayn Rand Lecture — Dr Michael Kauffman

On Wednesday 14th November, we honoured Ayn Rand and her ideas with a special guest lecture at the prestigious Goldsmiths’ Hall. Dr Michael Kauffman, CEO of Karyopharm Therapeutics and an Objectivist, gave our annual Ayn Rand Lecture on "Reason, Purpose, Self-Esteem: Bringing Lifesaving Drugs to Humankind".

Dr Kauffman has enjoyed a long and successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, where he continues to play a key role in developing life-saving drugs. His current work with Karyopharm involves developing novel oral anti-cancer drugs for multiple tumours. Its first product, selinexor, is in late-stage clinical testing in blood cancers.

