Certainly America's aristocracy should be held to account

David Sirota tells us that the American aristocracy should be held to account. And most certainly they should, any ruling class of any place should be accountable:

That is because the United States has been turned into a safe space for a permanent ruling class. Inside the rarefied refuge, the key players who created this era’s catastrophes and who embody the most pernicious pathologies have not just eschewed punishment – many of them have actually maintained or even increased their social, financial and political status.

The effort to construct this elite haven has tied together so many seemingly disparate news events, suggesting that there is a method in the madness.

We approve of this idea, thoroughly.

For example, David Sirota told us that:

No, Chavez became the bugaboo of American politics because his full-throated advocacy of socialism and redistributionism at once represented a fundamental critique of neoliberal economics, and also delivered some indisputably positive results. Indeed, as shown by some of the most significant indicators, Chavez racked up an economic record that a legacy-obsessed American president could only dream of achieving.

Ah, yes, that success that led to 1,000,000 % inflation this year, economic migration of a scale not seen since East Germany had to build a wall to keep them in, the creation of a land with no food.

We should hold Mr. Sirota to account in what manner? At least we could start by deriding absolutely anything he has to say on matters economic perhaps?

And if you don’t think that the children of America’s gilded liberals are an aristocracy there’s a bridge in that now fashionable Brooklyn we’d like to chat to you about.