Drug legalisation is the only way to tackle skunk

Today, I'm in The Times arguing that legalising recreational cannabis is the only policy that can protect young people and deprive violent gangs of control over an unregulated market.

Growing up as a teenager in Essex, my friends who used cannabis all smoked skunk. Dealers were often teenagers themselves and never asked for ID. They didn’t know the strength of their product and offered no information on the potential health effects. Some were even robbed at knifepoint after travelling to meet dealers in alleyways to reduce the risk of getting cautioned or arrested by police. Others (especially teenage girls) risked worse when they climbed into strangers’ cars to buy cannabis.

All of these problems could be solved under a legal, properly regulated system.

