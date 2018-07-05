Freedom’s Fighters 1 – Mark Littlewood

The ASI has pioneered a new event format.

In a monthly series honouring “Freedom's Fighters,” the ASI hosts interviews with some of those who have campaigned for free enterprise, free trade and individual liberty.

The format features a 20-minute interview before an invited audience of 24, as Dr Madsen Pirie asks questions that try to bring out some of the personality of the subject, as well as their beliefs and values. There are no questions from the floor, just drinks afterwards and the chance to question the subject in person.

First off was Mark Littlewood, defending freedom, free enterprise, and Southampton Football Club...