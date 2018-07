The second in the ASI’s monthly series honouring “Freedoms Fighters” featured Dan Hannan MEP for Southeast England since 1999. He answered questions from Dr Madsen Pirie as to what motivates him, and how he survived in the European Parliament without going native.

Before an invited audience of 24, he held forth about his love of Shakespeare and his views on the food of his native Peru, as well as on the shenanigans of the European Union. You can watch it below 👇