Freedom's Fighters with Linda Whetstone

Dr Madsen Pirie sits down with Linda Whetstone to discuss the decades long fight for freedom she's had a pivotal role leading. Linda is Chairman of the Atlas Network, an international association of free-market think tanks, and of Network for a Free Society. On top of this she is a member of the board of the Institute of Economic Affairs and has been a board member of the Mont Pelerin Society. As the daughter of Sir Anthony Fisher, the founder of the Institute of Economic Affairs, the liberty movement has been a life-long labour of love.