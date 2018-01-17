Warning: Government advice is hazardous to your health

Public Health England is the body that recently proposed that we should limit

ourselves to 1,800 calories per day, versus the government’s previously

recommended 2,000 calories for women and 2,500 for men. It is “demanding” a

calorie-cap on supermarket ready meals that would limit breakfasts to 400

calories and lunches and dinners to 600 calories each.

The government’s Chief Medical Officer published revised alcohol guidelines in

2016, taking the recommended limit down to 14 units per week for both men

and women. The previous recommendation had been a maximum of 21 units

per week for women, and 28 for men. The new limit, 14 units, is about 6 pints a week, or 6 medium glasses of wine—not even one per day.

The sugary drinks tax coming in this year will be applied to drinks containing

more than 5g of sugar per 100ml. That’s because sugar is the new public

enemy. Before that it was saturated fats we were told to avoid, in the belief they

led to heart disease. Now it is thought that carbohydrates are the enemy. At one

stage we were told to limit our eggs to only two a week to avoid building up

cholesterol. That was before we discovered that we don’t absorb the cholesterol

in eggs.

One could be forgiven for taking all of this contradictory and changing advice

with a pinch of salt, but we are told to avoid salt in order to combat high blood

pressure.

The question arises as to whether government should be doing this, and

whether the advice is helpful. One of the principal effects might be to make

people feel bad about themselves, inducing feelings of guilt and lowered self-

esteem if they eat and drink what they fancy. Guilt and low self-esteem raise

stress levels, and it is quite possible that increased stress levels contribute

themselves to health problems.

It is not really government’s job to make people feel miserable, and it is

certainly no business of theirs to legislate what people may or may not eat. The

fact that the recommended limits are so low is justified by officials on the

grounds that people will always exceed recommendations, so ultra-low ones will

make them exceed to tolerable rather than intolerable levels. The problem with

this approach is that the ultra-low targets simply discredit the whole process of

recommendation. If people think they are absurd, they will simply ignore them,

even though guilt and lowered self-esteem might follow on from ignoring them.

There is a very good case for proposing that government should stop doing this

altogether. There is plenty of good medical advice that people can read in the

press, and most people are aware of the ancient dictum, “Nothing to excess.”

Most of us, I suspect, would like to indulge ourselves occasionally without

having official bullies making us feel bad about doing so.