It's a happy, but incorrect, thought

If only this were true:

Free-market capitalism is supposed to be hard-wired into Tory DNA; the Conservative constant in an ever-changing world.

There’s nothing either conservative nor Tory about free market capitalism. Obviously not conservative, for rather the point of the free market part is that the old must be open to being destroyed by the new. We’d also hesitate to describe capitalism as being dear to Tory hearts, given the social opprobrium so long aimed at those in mere trade.

It was, after all, the Liberals - back that century and more - that were the party of trade and industry rather than land and reaction.

Another way to look at much the same point is to note the battles Maggie Thatcher had with the Wets. Wet being rather the definition of not in favour of free market capitalism.

Thus the task before us all, that reminding the Tory Party that free market capitalism is the method of gaining the desired goal, a rich and free people and nation. There being far too many who forget that point thus the necessity of continually reminding them.