Living Freedom Conference 2018

Some of our readers might be interested in the Living Freedom conference organized by the Academy of Ideas. It's a 3-day school for 18-25 year-olds to be held from 6pm on Thursday 6th April to 7pm on Saturday 8th April.

"Taking place at the CIEE Global Institute in central London over the course of three days (with hostel accommodation provided to all attendees for two nights), Living Freedom provides a stimulating forum for around 40 young advocates of freedom to attend expert talks and participate in meaningful debates."

Applications must be in by the end of the day on Monday 5th April, so anyone interested should hurry! Click here to find out more!