So who was it who really benefited from slavery?

As we all know there's rather a movement to insist that we today should cough up reparations for the historical evil of slavery. That argument rather depending upon the idea that we today are the still extant beneficiaries of the existence of that slavery. Which doesn't really seem to be the case.

The often excellent economic historian Brad Delong explains:

What's our take on the beneficiaries of North American slavery before the Civil War? Three groups gained the most:

Those slaveholders who owned slaves when it became clear that Cotton would be King--that the British industrial revolution was producing an extraordinary demand for this stuff and that Eli Whitney’s cotton gin meant that it could be produced cheaply--profited immensely as the prices of the slaves they owned rose.

Consumers of machine-made cotton textiles, from peasants in Belgium able for the first time to buy a rug to London carters to Midwestern pioneers who found basic clothing the only cheap part of equipping a covered wagon, probably profited the most in aggregate.

Northern and western Americans whose taxes were lower because of the tariffs collected on imports of goods financed by cotton exports profited as well.

All of those groups are long gone and dead. And do note who the major beneficiaries were, the people who got to wear the now cheaper cotton clothes. Something that doesn't accrue to us in the slightest - we've got them cheaper again of course, but without that slavery part.

We're open to the idea of reparations as a general idea - just as we are to compensation of someone today for a wrong done yesterday. We do insist there has to be an historical cut off point of some sort. Angles being compensated for the Normans is obviously a nonsense, damages being paid for NHS negligence obviously correct. Somewhere between the two there needs to be a line.

But there does also have to be that cui bono. That the cui who bono be the people who cough up. And the beneficiaries of slavery were people dead 150 years ago, those who got to wear the cheap cotton. There's no one here to pay - thus no reparations.