The 2017 Bank of England Stress Tests – What to Expect

Key points

The key issue is and always was the (lack of) resilience of the UK banking system.

It is mathematically impossible to take a weak banking system, subject it to stress and come up with a resilient banking system.

The BoE stress tests are worse than useless because they offer false risk confidence, like a cancer test that cannot detect cancer.

The biggest risk facing the UK banking system is the Bank of England’s complacency about it.

The results of the next set of BoE bank stress tests are due to be released tomorrow morning.

The key issue, as always, will be the BoE’s attempt to portray a resilience that isn’t there.

These stress tests work as follows. We start off with the banking system at the start of 2017. The BoE then puts the banking system through a couple of hypothetical stress scenarios and focuses on the stressed capital ratios at the peak of the stress at the end of 2018. These are to be compared to the relevant pass standard: a bank passes the test if the stressed capital ratio is at least as high as the pass standard.

So we have the capital ratios, the stress scenarios and the pass standards.

The BoE will focus on the capital ratios that look most impressive, portray the stress scenarios as severe and keep the pass standard as low as it thinks it can get away with.

Think of the stress tests as a parlour a game that the Bank likes to play. The Bank has to persuade us that the banking system is strong. Whether it is or not is another matter and doesn’t matter. The Bank plays the role of Tommy Cooper and has a number of tricks up its sleeve or wherever. Our (analysts’) role is to catch them out. It’s great fun.

Capital ratios

The BoE’s favourite capital ratio is the ‘CET1 ratio’, the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (RWAs). However, results based on this ratio are not the worth paper they are written on, because the RWA measure is highly unreliable (because it is highly gameable and makes no sense anyway), and the BoE’s own chief economist Andy Haldane has discredited it.

This leaves us with a class of capital ratios known as leverage ratios. A leverage ratio is the ratio of core capital to the total amount at risk. The BoE will want to maximise this ratio by selecting the highest numerator and the smallest denominator.

Numerator: Basel III postulates two measures of core capital, Tier 1 capital and Core Equity Tier 1 capital. Tier 1 is larger than CET1 because it includes Additional Tier 1, e.g., Contingent Convertible bonds or CoCos. However, CoCos are unreliable as core capital so the leverage ratio should always be measured using the narrower/smaller CET1 measure. The BoE prefers to use Tier 1 because that boosts the reported leverage ratio, but the BoE has no valid reason to use the Tier 1 measure instead of the CET1 one.

Denominator: Traditionally, the leverage ratio (or capital-to-assets ratio, as it was called) used Total Assets (TA) as the denominator. However, Basel III introduced a new denominator known as the Leverage Exposure (LE), which was meant to take account of some of the off-balance-sheet risks that the TA left out. Curiously, for most UK banks, the reported LE is less than the reported TA. Go figure.

In the last year or so, the BoE has also come up with a new trick. In the face of lobbying from the banks, the BoE has authorised a new LE – let’s call it LE BoE – that consists of the old LE minus banks’ deposits with the central bank. So we now have the old LE measure, as per Basel, and the new smaller LE UK measure.

There is also the distinction between book-value and market-value. Most financial economists would suggest that market-value is more informative, especially when market values are less than book. The ratio of market to book values is the Price-to-Book (P2B) ratio, and the average P2B across the big 5 banks is about 67%. The most obvious interpretation of such a low P2B ratio is that the banks are carrying losses that are not reflected in their accounts (a red flag!). An alternative explanation is that markets expect the banks to make low profits in the future, i.e., so their business models are questionable. But either way there is a systemic concern and the BoE is in denial.

Sir John Vickers and I have been arguing for some time that the BoE should pay more attention to market-values and, at the very least, report market-value-based results in its stress tests. The BoE refuses to do so, perhaps because doing so would make for less impressive headline results.

Note that to argue that market values are more informative than book values is not to say that market values are in any sense ‘perfect’ or to buy into a strong form of the Efficient Markets Hypothesis.

Market values also provided a better indicator of looming financial distress than book values did ten years or so ago.

The stress scenarios

The risk management literature recommends that stress testers should use multiple sets of scenarios for a simple reason: if there are too few scenarios, then there is a danger some material risk will be overlooked. We definitely don’t want that.

Traditionally, the BoE uses just one main macroeconomic scenario. This year, it will use two.

The pass standard

In the past, the pass standard for the Tier 1/LE was 3%.

As a general rule, the pass standard should be no less than the minimum required leverage ratio (otherwise the exercise makes no sense). This 3% comes from the Basel III capital rules, which impose a minimum required (Tier 1/LE) leverage ratio of 3%. Since Basel III also specifies that at least 75% of Tier 1 capital should be CET1 capital, this 3% leverage ratio translates into a minimum CET1/LE ratio of 2.25%.

More recently, the BoE introduced a second minimum required leverage ratio: the ratio of Tier 1 to TA should be at least 3.25%. I would describe this second leverage ratio requirements as long overdue baby steps in the right direction.

How high should the leverage ratio be? Well, in his book The End of Alchemy, Mervyn King suggest that a ratio of core capital to TA of 10% would “be a good start”. Many economists suggest a minimum of at least 15% and maybe more: see, e.g., this famous FT letter by Anat Admati and 19 other distinguished financial economists.

In short, the current pass standards/minimum required leverage ratios are nowhere near high enough.

UK banks’ current leverage ratios

The table below gives some key leverage ratios for the biggest five UK banks.