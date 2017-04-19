The ASI is hiring!

The ASI is currently recruiting a communications manager—someone to handle the ASI's public and media relations, write our press releases, set up broadcast interviews, place op-eds, send out comments, and potentially themselves represent the ASI in the news.
We’re looking for someone:
- interested in politics and economics
- committed to the ASI’s free market liberal principles
- who has a career background in PR, media and communications
- able to write well, without proof-reading being necessary
- good at working on your own initiative without supervision
- self-motivated and enthusiastic about the work we do and about bringing it to the widest audience possible in the clearest way possible