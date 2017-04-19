The ASI is hiring!

The ASI is currently recruiting a communications manager—someone to handle the ASI's public and media relations, write our press releases, set up broadcast interviews, place op-eds, send out comments, and potentially themselves represent the ASI in the news.

We’re looking for someone:

interested in politics and economics

committed to the ASI’s free market liberal principles

who has a career background in PR, media and communications

able to write well, without proof-reading being necessary

good at working on your own initiative without supervision

self-motivated and enthusiastic about the work we do and about bringing it to the widest audience possible in the clearest way possible

See the full ad on w4mp for more info.