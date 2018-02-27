There’s a new kid on the block. It’s a site called The Continental Telegraph.

Tim Worstall of this parish took the initiative in setting it up, and it’s already

drawing thousands of readers. This is not surprising because it features short,

punchy stories on a variety of hot news topics. It’s well worth a look. Indeed, it

can be quite addictive. Check it out here to get a new take in what’s happening.

But you don’t have to eat fewer hot cross buns…