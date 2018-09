Last week, we hosted Purdue University’s Dr. Lynne Kiesling who spoke eloquently on what falling transaction costs and platform business models mean for the future of the electricity market. Her new working paper is titled From Airbnb to Solar and she is also the author of the 2015 Adam Smith Institute paper Power Up: The framework for a new era of UK energy distribution.

You can view the slides from that lecture by clicking here, and listen to our Facebook Live recording here.