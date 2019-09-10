This is not a strong condemnation of vaping

It’s possible to take this as a slam dunk finding against vaping:

E-cigarettes may damage the heart, scientists have concluded, and have called for Public Health England (PHE) to stop recommending vaping.

Researchers looked at 38 studies into the cardiovascular impact of vaping and found worrying signs of damage in nearly three quarters of tests.

When they discounted trials which had been funded by the tobacco industry - or where the scientists involved had conflicts of interest - the number of studies showing harm rose to 90 per cent.

Asked whether PHE should now change its advice, Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who co-authored the new analysis said: “The simple answer is yes.”

Human studies in the new analysis showed vaping led to an increase in heart rate, blood pressure, arterial stiffness and platelets which cause clotting. It also increased free radicals and reduced anti-oxidants, raising the risk of plaque build up in the artery walls, which can lead to a heart attack.

The question is not whether vaping causes harm, or is dangerous. Getting out of bed in the morning is dangerous, can cause harm. Vaping allows the consumption of nicotine. Nicotine is dangerous, can cause harm:

Nicotine is well known to have serious systemic side effects in addition to being highly addictive. It adversely affects the heart, reproductive system, lung, kidney etc. Many studies have consistently demonstrated its carcinogenic potential.

The thing is some substantial minority of people desire and like to consume nicotine. The question is not whether they may be allowed to or not - they’re consenting adults and they’re their hearts. The question is whether a less damaging method is recommended instead of a more damaging one - vaping or smoking?

We’re entirely certain that there are ill health effects of vaping. We’re also entirely certain that PHE should be recommending it on those simple grounds that the effects are vastly less than of smoking direct.