Untruthful with the economics

I was in a debate about whether to regret Neoliberalism in the Cambridge Union. My main opponent was Ha-Joon Chang, best-selling author of “23 Things They Don’t Tell You About Capitalism.” Tim Worstall of the ASI painstakingly went though it chapter by chapter and published “23 Things We Are Telling You About Capitalism,” showing how Ha-Joon Chang plays fast and loose with the facts. He is wrong about virtually every one of the 23 things, quoting bogus or misleading figures to support his spurious case.

I’ve observed that some Keynesians tend to make totally confident assertions that defy reality. I’ve heard Lord Skidelsky, master of the craft, do this. “Of course, Piketty has been totally vindicated.” No, he’s been exposed as a charlatan and a fraud. “Milton Friedman has been shown to be completely wrong, using antiquated methods, whereas new calculation shows him to be wrong on every point.” No, he’s been vindicated by the facts. “Krugman’s critics have been utterly refuted.” No, he’s been shown line by line by those critics to lie about what he said before.

In short, total confidence masks breathtaking deception. I thought I had misheard it when Ha-Joon Chang made his case that “There has been no growth in the past 30 years, so neoliberalism has not delivered the wealth it promised.” No growth. That’s right. The biggest creation of wealth in human history never happened. China, India and the others didn’t happen. The figures show there was no growth, so neoliberalism failed.

According to the World Bank, Global GDP has grown by around 3-5% each year for the past three decades. It has been higher in the developing countries such as China and India, and somewhat lower in the developed ones. But it is a glaring fact that stares us in the face. You can say it has been a bad thing, that other things mattered more, but you cannot just say it didn’t happen. But Ha-Joon Chang said precisely that.

The obvious question is whether he is deliberately deceiving his readers and his listeners, or whether he actually believes this. I’m inclined to believe that he does, and that he lives in a fantasy world of theory, rejecting any evidence that conflicts with it. In scientific study, it is supposed to be the other way round, discarding the theory if it jars with the evidence. All one can say when confronted by such breathtaking assaults on reality is that such study is, to put it mildly, unscientific.

