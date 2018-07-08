Venezuela Campaign: Socialism's poor return on investment

When Hugo Chávez was elected President of Venezuela in 1999, Venezuela was in the grip of a severe banking crisis which had wiped out over 10% of the country’s GDP. Approximately 44% of households lived in poverty and inflation was around 100%. Chávez promised to share the country’s vast oil wealth with the poor, and to help businesses prosper: ‘The idea is that all businesses in this country make money’, he said.

Nearly 20 years since Chávez declared his ‘Bolivarian Revolution’, the country is in a much worse crisis than in 1999, with over 80% of households living in poverty. Venezuela stood to gain from the oil boom of 2004-2014. But the country failed to invest in infrastructure or in its most valuable industry, oil, which is now collapsing. It failed to allow private enterprise to flourish, the socialists preferred to plan. By funding inefficient state enterprises, and sinking money into short term politically-oriented social programmes the government wasted billions without significantly improving the people’s lives. Hundreds of thousands of free homes were given away in 2011-2013 without legal documents for the new owners. No ownership and no rights. It's unsurprising now that many of these homes are now falling down with no-one maintaining them.

When oil prices halved in 2014 Venezuela was not prepared for the crash, with disastrous effects on living standards. Socialist planners reacted as they always do. By trying to maintain their political promises, and controlling the economy. Price controls on essential goods led to scarcity and hoarding. As early as 2014, it had become nearly impossible to buy toilet paper or deodorant in Venezuela, amongst many other products.

Ironically in this post-consumerist socialist utopia, shopping is a constant requirement. Venezuelans must often stand in line for hours or even days in order to be present when new deliveries arrive. Hyperinflation of 40,000% now means that a Venezuelan on the minimum wage can only afford 5 cups of coffee a month. The lack of food is a key feature of the recent crisis. Millions of ordinary Venezuelans eat two or fewer meals per day. More than 90% cannot afford to eat properly, often paying more 100 times the state-controlled price for basic items since it is almost impossible to purchase them anywhere other than the black market.

The UN defines extreme poverty as earning less than a dollar a day. Currently the minimum wage in Venezuela is around $1.45 a month, with a third of the population earning only this. A recent survey by three Venezuelan universities shows that most of those earning above the minimum wage are technically poor. ‘There is practically not a single Venezuelan who is not poor’, said one of the report’s investigators.

Hunger and poor health are the main effects of Venezuela’s growing poverty. The international community should do everything it can to help vulnerable people remaining in Venezuela, as well as those who have fled the crisis.

