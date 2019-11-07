We look forward to Danny Dorling's next article on inequality and mortality

Danny Dorling has been prominent among those blaming the recent rise in UK mortality upon, variously, inequality and Brexit. This is, as we all know, proper peer reviewed science from a man eminent in his field.

The CMI’s latest quarterly figures also show that the cumulative improvement in mortality rates recorded so far in 2019 is higher than it has been for the previous 10 years.

Based on data from the Office for National Statistics, the CMI forecasts an annual improvement of 4.9% if the last quarter of this year corresponds with the final three months of 2018.

This comes after a decade of slowing mortality progress, with life expectancy increases since 2011 considerably lower than in the earlier part of this century.

Conor O’Reilly, head of analytics at Club Vita, said that it is now looking “increasingly likely” that 2019 will see the lowest deaths total recorded since 2014.

We look forward to the explanations of how inequality has suddenly reversed, or Brexit uncertainty has become less of an issue. For of course such a change in mortality will gain the same attention as the previous one, won’t it? And be ascribed to the same causes?