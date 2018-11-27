Book Review — Clean Meat: How Growing Meat Without Animals Will Revolutionize Dinner and the World

In its recent report, the ASI identified cultured meat as a game-changing technology that will impact upon the way we live.

Paul Shapiro’s book provides an insightful look at the impact of the global animal product industry, and delves into detail about how science and innovation is rapidly moving forward to eliminate threats to our environment and produce cheap, clean meat and other animal products.

This is a must-read book for anyone looking to learn more about the process of growing products outside of the animal, and the history of the genesis of this new industry. It goes into the details of the process by which a few cells from the living animal can be turned into meat that can satisfy the dietary needs of future generations without impacting adversely upon the planet’s ability to sustain such a food supply.

It is an optimistic page turner that will certainly provide a welcome alternative to the often-bleak picture painted in the news today.

The technology written about here will revolutionize the way the world works, and is happening as a natural response to growing issues of concern about the way we treat animals. Already, innovative start-ups and groundbreaking private companies and investors are leading the way to forge a cleaner, brighter tomorrow, and this is something that everyone can get behind.

