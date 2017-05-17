Come and do your gap year at the ASI—and get paid!

Backpacking around South-East Asia is great, but do you know what's more fun?

That's right, spending 6-9 months in the ASI office with all of your favourite neoliberals!

It's that time of year again: the ASI is looking for two new employees, to start in September 2017.

As last year, the crucial requirements are that you:

Are on a gap year; you must be 18-20

Are open-minded, inquisitive, friendly, intellectually curious, eager to learn and interested in policy

Know and have an opinion on the ASI's perspective and what it does

Have a broadly liberal perspective on the world

Does that sound like you? If it does, you've passed the first hurdle. Congratulations! You're one step closer to potentially becoming the latest ASI intern.

Your duties will include:

Organising lunches and dinners, keeping the database up-to-date & doing secretarial work for the directors

Managing the blog

Reviewing and editing ASI publications

Selling ASI merchandise

Logging RSVPs for events

Meeting a wide range of interesting & important people

Learning about social & political science

Socialising with the staff

Carrying out self-directed research

Writing blog posts

Setting up and cleaning up after events

Mailing out publications to subscribers

And, of course, having fun!

Previous interns have gone on to work with the Adam Smith Institute, including the ASI’s current Executive Director, Sam Bowman, and Head of Digital Policy, Charlotte Bowyer, who was a Gap Year intern in 2009-10.

The role pays the National Minimum Wage. All applicants will interview with President Madsen Pirie and Deputy Director Sam Bowman at the Adam Smith Institute offices in Westminster during the summer.

Please send a CV and cover letter of around 500 words to gapyear@adamsmith.org by Sat 1st July 2017.