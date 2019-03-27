Sticky mess at DCMS: When are the porn laws coming?!?!

The Adam Smith Institute has launched a campaign to Repeal the Porn Laws: the introduction of an age verification filter on adult content, which can only be bypassed by buying a porn pass from a local shop or entering credit card details or photo identification online. This seriously threatens our freedom, undermines our privacy and won’t even work.

But confusion has emerged about when this is happening.

Today an article in The Times was “amended to remove reference to an April 1 launch date for the new regulations (italics original)”. Meanwhile, numerous news sources reported today that the scheme has been delayed until the end of the year – which also appears to be untrue. (This was based on the misreading of a media release from last year.)

This has been a long-running affair.