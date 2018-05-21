The capitalist who transformed a conservative United Kingdom into a more egalitarian society

Harry Selfridge’s founding of Selfridge’s in 1908, brought with it one of the

largest and most profound shifts in British culture seen since the inception of

our nation. Not only did it change consumer culture, not only did it innovate in

areas where previously people were restricted in shopping habits, it also

brought with it a groundbreaking wave of liberalization, which helped lead to the

emancipation of women and the breakdown of class barriers.



The department store, Selfridge’s, was one of the first spaces to contain

separate male and female toilets in the UK. We take it for granted today, but

prior to the 20th Century, women were not commonly seen outside the house.

The barriers to their emancipation were extreme. Imagine a society in which

there were no places to go to the bathroom; where the limiting factor for travel

was the distance from your own home. Selfridge’s, by utilizing gendered toilets

for the first time, by locating near public transport links, became a place in

which women felt safe to frequent alone, or with other women. It was a place

they could be individually empowered. And this was revolutionary to the

emancipation of women.



Selfridge himself was also a supporter of the Suffragettes, and the wider

campaign in favour of women’s rights in the UK. Whether this was a gesture

utilized to enhance profits, or whether there was a genuine streak of early

American freedom and liberalism behind this decision is moot, the support of

the Suffragettes meant that when militant feminism came to the streets of the

UK, one of the few shops which weren’t targeted and vandalized was

Selfridge’s. A smart business decision, but also a noble cause to support.



Selfridge was also unique in the way he advertised his new department store,

spending millions on mass advertisement prior to even finishing the

construction of his store. In his advertisement, he emphasized a simple fact; his

store was open to everyone, no matter which creed or class. Selfridge’s was

one of the first places in the UK where the doors were open to all regardless of

class, and the aristocracy, middle classes and working classes all shopped and

perused alongside one another. This egalitarianism was also helped by the

removal of what previously was common in stores.



Previously in shops, there would be staff members employed to ensure that

customers were served as speedily and efficiently as possible. The emphasis,

from the business point of view, was that the more time workers spent with

actual buying customers, the more profit that would be made, and ultimately

anyone seen to be loitering or spending unnecessary time would be moved on

by members of staff on the shop floor. Selfridge removed these staff. He

allowed people to spend time in his store, taking in every element of every

display stall. For those with little money, this opened the door to a vast space,

filled with artwork, flowers and grand architecture.



Selfridge’s prided itself on technological innovation, being one of the first stores

to demonstrate the television in action, it sold revolutionary wireless radios, and

even, as a publicity stunt, was host to the plane which first flew across the

English Channel. People from working class backgrounds could come into Selfridge’s as if it were a museum, a showcase of what was happening in the

world, and a taste of what could be achieved. Harry Selfridge was a self-made

man, he battled adversity and hardship to climb to where he perched. He grew

up in rural Wisconsin, to a single mother, worked up the ranks in Chicago

before noticing a break in the market for American style department stores in

the UK. This drive, and the fact he was a self-made man, underpinned his

classless emphasis within his store. He wanted people to be inspired by what

was within, so that they too could reach for the stars and become all that they

might be. Many members of the public saw technology previously seen only by

the upper middle classes and aristocracy inside his store. Selfridge installed

plentiful lift shafts, at a time when the thought of moving straight up was

unlikely, inspiring thousands. In the first week of opening, Selfridge’s bought in

1 million customers, when the population of London itself was only 4 million.



The staff members in previous stores were treated much like the servants in

aristocratic homes. Many of them would live on site in accommodation above

the stores, in rather squalor conditions, with minimal pay. Selfridge did not

follow this pattern. He wanted his staff to enjoy working, and to pass that

enjoyment on to his customers, emphasizing customer service over efficiency; a

model that turned out to be more profitable. He paid his staff a higher amount,

so they could afford to live outside of work and commute themselves,

liberalizing the workers, setting an example to other stores, and changing the

way that people, who otherwise would have had very few rights, could live.



Other department stores saw the success Selfridge’s achieved and emulated it.

They precipitated an environment which encouraged female emancipation and

liberalization, and broke down class barriers. As Harry Selfridge himself said,

“the customer is always right”, regardless of class or gender. His take on

capitalism, his fight to succeed and profit above other stores lead to a greater

delicacy in customer service, a greater emphasis on care, and better treatment

for workers.



Selfridge understood that capitalism is not a race to the bottom, because for

companies to succeed they need to please customers, and the greatest

weapon for change possessed by the masses is the power of the purse. We live

in a world today of immense wealth and technology that otherwise would have

been out of reach to the vast majority at the bottom of the ladder. Looking at

where society was in the past, and how far it has come to the present, should

lead to a great optimism about where it will go, and to its future state.

Capitalism and liberalism go hand in hand to bring about better living

conditions, higher pay, and opportunities and freedom for all. Every customer is

capable of creating profit, regardless of individual attributes, and can thus

command better treatment.