Young Writer on Liberty 2019 Winners

We're happy to announce the winners of our 2019 Young Writer on Liberty competition, and will be showcasing some of their work over the next week! The theme of this year's competition was 'Future Tech'. Entrants wrote three, 400-word articles on this theme, each focusing on how free market policy reforms can accelerate technological progress in innovative areas such as driverless cars, bionic prosthetics, and artificial intelligence.

It was another competitive year with lots of entries received and our judges had a hard time picking the winners. There were categories for the Under-18s and the 18-21s, with a winner and a runner-up in each.

The runner-up of the Under-18 category is Nim Etzioni, and the winner of the Under-18s is Prerak Goel. The runner-up of the 18-21 category is Alex Jones-Probert, and the category winner is Peter Wollweber.

Runners-up will have one of their entries showcased on the ASI blog tomorrow, and category winners will have all three of their pieces posted next week.

Category winners will also receive £150 prize money, whilst both winners and runners-up will receive boxes filled with liberty-related books.

Keep an eye on the blog to read their entries!