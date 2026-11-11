Chips Off the Old Block

Madsen Pirie

As a graduate of St Andrews, I take a keen interest in its doings. Scotland’s oldest university has started a new tradition. Every winter day it feeds trees into a furnace in a disused paper mill, then pumps the hot water four miles down the road to warm its laboratories. It calls this sustainability. A more skeptical observer might call it an expensive way to set fire to forests and public funds at the same time.

The facts are not in dispute. In 2012 the University of St Andrews bought the old Curtis Fine Papers mill at Guardbridge. It spent £25 million turning it into a biomass energy centre. The heat travels to St Andrews through a 6km pipeline, part of a 23km district heating network. The furnace burns about 10,000 tonnes of virgin softwood chip a year. That fuel arrives by lorry, roughly 25 tonnes at a time, which comes to around four hundred diesel deliveries a year. Some green.

Start with the carbon. Burning wood releases more carbon dioxide for each unit of heat than burning natural gas. That is chemistry, not opinion. The scheme counts as carbon-saving only because an accounting convention scores the emissions from wood as zero. The theory is that new trees will grow and soak the carbon back up. Perhaps they will. But a conifer takes decades to grow and minutes to burn. The atmosphere does not run on promissory notes. Calling this carbon neutral is like a spendthrift calling his overdraft balanced because his grandchildren will one day pay it off.

The fuel makes it worse. This is not sawdust or offcuts that would rot anyway. It is virgin roundwood, which means trees felled to be burned. If the aim were to lock up carbon, the obvious move would be to leave them standing. Instead they are chipped, trucked and torched, and the smoke goes up a chimney beside the Eden estuary along with the particulates and nitrogen oxides that wood combustion always produces.

Then there is the money. The university did not pay the full £25 million. It secured a £10 million grant from the Scottish Funding Council towards the cost. That is public money which might otherwise have paid for teaching or research. On top of the capital grant comes the running subsidy. The woodchip must come from suppliers approved to ensure eligibility for the Renewable Heat Incentive, a taxpayer-funded payment for each unit of heat produced, guaranteed for twenty years.

A rough sum shows the scale of it. The plant was meant to produce 34.3 GWh of heat a year. Spread the capital over twenty-five years and it adds around 3p to every kilowatt-hour before a single chip is bought or a penny of interest paid. For most of the plant’s life a large user could buy gas at about that price. A set of modern gas boilers on campus would have cost a fraction of the outlay. The university’s savings, such as they are, sit on someone else’s ledger. Its heat is cheap because the taxpayer is warm-hearted.

Defenders point to the gas price shock of 2022, when woodchip suddenly looked shrewd. But a decision made in 2012 cannot claim credit for a war that began ten years later. That is not foresight. It is a fluke dressed up as a strategy.

So why do it? The answer lies in the ambition. St Andrews wanted to be the UK’s first carbon-neutral university. First, notice. Not cheapest, not cleanest, but first. The project duly won the Sustainable Development Award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards. A chimney you can photograph and a trophy you can display are worth more in the world of institutional prestige than a boring boiler that quietly does the job for less. Virtue that cannot be seen earns no applause.

Real environmental merit would be measured honestly, in tonnes of carbon actually emitted and pounds actually spent, including other people’s. By that test Guardbridge looks less like a green beacon and more like a costly gesture. It is policy made for the prospectus rather than the planet. The mill used to turn trees into paper. Now it turns them into press releases.