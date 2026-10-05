Fewer Babies, Fresh Answers

The birth rate is falling across the developed world. In England and Wales it now sits around 1.4 children per woman, well below the 2.1 needed to keep a population stable. Japan, Italy and South Korea are further down the same road. The usual response is gloom. Fewer workers, more pensioners, and a future of rising taxes and failing services.

The gloom is overdone. The problems are real, but so are the solutions, and many of them are already arriving.

Start with pensions. A pay-as-you-go scheme, where today's workers pay today's pensioners, is a demographic time bomb. Each shrinking generation must carry a growing one. But a funded pension is a different beast. People save into it, and those savings are invested in companies.

The money does not sit idle. It builds the factories, funds the start-ups and finances the technologies that will drive tomorrow's economy. A generation that saves is building the very productive capacity that will support it in old age. Britain has begun to nudge its pension funds towards investing in domestic growth. That is a promising step, and it should go further.

Then there is care. The old need more of it, and care has always been stubbornly labour-intensive. Or so we thought. Japan, facing the problem sooner and more severely than anyone, has been putting robots to work in hospitals and care homes. There are machines that lift patients from bed to wheelchair, exoskeletons that spare carers' backs, sensors that watch over residents at night, and robotic companions that soothe the lonely and the confused.

None of this replaces the human touch. It does relieve the human strain. Early results are mixed, as early results usually are, but the direction is clear. Every task a machine takes on frees a scarce carer for the work only a person can do.

Innovation is supposed to suffer too. Ideas come from people, the argument runs, and fewer young people mean fewer inventors. But the tools of discovery are being transformed. AI already helps scientists predict the structure of proteins, a problem that defeated researchers for half a century. It sifts data, drafts code, suggests hypotheses and tests them at a speed no laboratory could match. A smaller number of minds, amplified by machines, can outthink a larger number working alone. And the capital to back their ideas will come from those growing pension pots.

Public debt looks daunting when fewer taxpayers must service it. But this is a choice, not a curse. The debt we hand on is the debt we run up. If we stop borrowing to fund today's welfare, tomorrow's taxpayers inherit a manageable burden rather than a crushing one. The problem is not too few babies. It is too much spending on the never-never.

Defence offers another surprise. Armies once needed masses of young men willing to march and dig and die. Modern warfare is changing that fast. Ukraine has shown how drones, cheap and plentiful, can blunt a far larger force. A country with fewer recruits can still field formidable firepower if it invests in technology rather than trenches. Numbers matter less when machines do the fighting.

None of this means demography can be ignored. Some towns will empty. Some schools will close. Infrastructure built for more people will cost more per head to keep running. And an ageing electorate will be tempted to vote itself benefits at the expense of the young. That political pressure may prove the toughest test of all, because it makes the other reforms harder to pass.

But the pattern is plain. Where societies save rather than borrow, invest rather than spend, and embrace technology rather than fear it, the problems of a falling birth rate start to shrink. The countries that will struggle are those that cling to pay-as-you-go pensions, pile up debt and treat every new machine as a threat to be regulated.

A falling birth rate is not a sentence of decline. It is a spur to ingenuity, and ingenuity has rarely let us down when we give it room. And the robots are unlikely to complain about their pensions.

Madsen Pirie