Oh dear Mr. Chakrabortty, oh dear

A useful reason for not believing The Guardian on matters economic is that they seem not to grasp much of matters economic. Here’s today’s example:

As the radical economists Fred Magdoff and John Bellamy Foster show in their new book, Grand Theft Capital: What Workers Should Know About the Affordability Crisis, the share of national income going to ordinary workers has slumped from 30% in the 1960s to 20% today.

And, well, no. If we actually have a look at their claim we find this very fun little point:

Indeed, from the 1960s to 2020, the wages of production and nonsuper-visory workers in private employment declined from about 30 percent to around 20 percent of GDP (Chart 2). A smaller share of income or value added in the economy was therefore going to wages, especially for those at the lower end of incomes. The inverse of this is that a larger share of value added was being appropriated by capital, resulting in enormous capital surpluses amassed at the top of the economy. In August 2022, corporations were sitting on $5.9 trillion in cash that was not being invested (much of it stashed abroad to avoid taxes), a phenomenon characteristic of monopoly-finance capital, where the economy is geared more to amassing financial assets and hoarding cash for that purpose than to productive investment.

Stashing money abroad only works to avoid taxes if the money was earned abroad. Profits of American corporations earned outside the US are not part of US GDP. The D there means domestic and as profits earned abroad are not domestic then they’re not part of GDP. They are part of GNP - what accrues to US persons and organisations - but not GDP. So we’re inclined not to believe. But more:

Fred Magdoff is professor emeritus of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont. John Bellamy Foster is editor of Monthly Review and professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Oregon.

We might be a little wary of detailed economic points from such sources. You know, maybe? We’d probably be right too, for this is central to their argument: