Thank goodness for joined up government

By Tim Worstall

Things that are easier to do - are less expensive in time and effort - are things that get done more. This is not a startling insight into human behaviour. We are told that we have a problem with Neets, so much so that:

Young people should have a legal guarantee of a job, training or employment support, the author of a major review of youth unemployment has told the BBC.

Alan Milburn, the former Labour minister whose proposals on welfare and young people will be unveiled on Tuesday, said those who refuse to take up the help could lose their benefits.

In an interview to be broadcast on Sunday, Milburn called for a radical shift in government spending away from benefits for young people to measures that support them into work.

Supporting into work. So, we’re into this idea that the young should get a bit of experience, have a taster of the world of work, get the chance to show what they can do in a small manner before having to support themselves perhaps.

Employers will be forced to obtain permission from their local authority before they are allowed to give 16-year-olds a part-time Saturday job under “bonkers” Labour plans.

Current rules state that employers can hire the teenagers and send a permit to the council within a week of their first shift.

Labour ministers want to change employment laws so that employers will be forced to complete a risk assessment and apply for a permit before taking on anyone below school-leaving age for any part-time job.

The plans, published earlier this month in a government consultation for the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026, do not set out how long the council may take to reply to the notice.

But they do state that employers who fail to obtain a permit will be committing a criminal offence.

That goodness for that omniscient, benevolent, panopticon of joined up government, eh?

If you see any let us know.