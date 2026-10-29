The answer to unmitigated marklets is unmitigated markets

Just allowing anyone to do anything does indeed produce effects that some will not like. Fortunately we also know that capitalists are greedy little buggers. If there’s even a sniff of being able to make money out of what people do not like then there they’ll be:

Nelissa Moukoudi, 19, a university student in Canada, noticed a shift once she joined Instagram and TikTok.

“My social life completely plummeted and it felt like my life was only [using] social media and school,” she said.

Tired of fighting for self-control, Moukoudi downloaded Opal, an app that forces users to solve math problems before reopening distracting apps. It is one of a growing number of companies in the sprawling digital detox industry that is enticing users – ideally paying ones – by promising to keep them off their devices. The industry is valued at nearly $1bn and is estimated to grow to nearly $8bn by 2035.

Many of these companies are hoping to capitalize on gen Z’s growing weariness about the devices and social media platforms they grew up with.

Problem solved. Those who wish to scroll may do so, those who wish to be prevented from doing so may prevent themselves. There is no need for a bureaucracy to define the algorithms; the Lanyards do not get their foot in the door en route to censorship; everyone gets to enjoy life as they wish. Which is, you know, the aim and purpose of this civilisation thing.

Well, OK, perhaps the Lanyards will be a tad irate about not being able to censor but then there are pleasures to everything.

The problem is solved. Solved by just leaving unmitigated markets alone. For the solution to markets is markets.

Tim Worstall