By Tim Worstall
Taxwatch has a report out:
The amount of money UK taxpayers hold in offshore accounts in tax havens has exceeded £1tn for the first time, raising concerns about potential losses to the public purse.
Horrors, eh? As the report itself says:
A trillion pounds may be a largely symbolic threshold, but UK taxpayers’ balances in tax haven accounts are rising, growing by nearly 10 percent between 2022 and 2024.
As they say much of this will be paying UK tax exactly as it should. Some other amount will be - as was true of those Swiss accounts some time back - not liable for UK tax anyway. UK citizens non-resident for tax purposes for example. Some portion, some fraction, might even be flat-out evading, not even avoiding, the righteous and due UK taxation. Not much though, given that it is now all reported as Taxwatch themselves point out and as they’ve gathered their information.
One small point does occur to us:
That 10% rise is - exactly - equal to inflation over that period. Yes, we have checked the Taxwatch report, no they have not adjusted their figures for inflation. They present the raw and nominal numbers for our admiration.
Offshore bank balances have risen with inflation. By inflation even. We’d not say that’s all that much of a horror to be honest. There’s not even a claim of a real return, just and only a keeping up with the devaluation of money. There’s not even much room for more people to be sending more offshore. Just, well, inflation.
In the full report we’re told this:
The number we are discussing is the amount of money and other financial assets
And also:
Given that the total cash and deposits that UK households, companies and investment funds have in UK financial institutions stood at £2.9 trillion
The first number, the £1 trillion, is all financial assets, bonds, equities and everything. The second number is cash only. One of these is not like the other. In fact, to us at least, that’s the sort of sleight of hand with numbers and definitions we deplore as we tend to think it’s designed to be deliberately misleading.
But even that’s a minor issue as compared to the full finding here. Offshore accounts rose by exactly the amount of inflation, did they? Horrors.