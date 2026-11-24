By Tim Worstall

Taxwatch has a report out:

The amount of money UK taxpayers hold in offshore accounts in tax havens has exceeded £1tn for the first time, raising concerns about potential losses to the public purse.

Horrors, eh? As the report itself says:

A trillion pounds may be a largely symbolic threshold, but UK taxpayers’ balances in tax haven accounts are rising, growing by nearly 10 percent between 2022 and 2024.

As they say much of this will be paying UK tax exactly as it should. Some other amount will be - as was true of those Swiss accounts some time back - not liable for UK tax anyway. UK citizens non-resident for tax purposes for example. Some portion, some fraction, might even be flat-out evading, not even avoiding, the righteous and due UK taxation. Not much though, given that it is now all reported as Taxwatch themselves point out and as they’ve gathered their information.

One small point does occur to us: