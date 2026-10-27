The Taxman in Your Bank Account

The government proposes letting HMRC take unpaid tax straight from people’s bank accounts. Existing powers already allow this for larger debts under tight conditions. The new plan extends them to smaller sums through automated monthly deductions once ordinary collection efforts fail. It is sold as efficiency: chase the minority who can pay but will not, close part of the tax gap, and spare the honest majority.

It is nothing of the sort. It is a quiet expansion of arbitrary power over private property.

A bank account is not a public facility. It’s personal and private. When the state can reach in and extract funds by instruction to the bank, without a fresh court order for each case, it converts a private asset into a convenience for officialdom. The old safeguards—a minimum remaining balance, face-to-face contact, a higher threshold—existed precisely because officials recognised the danger. Diluting them for volume collection of smaller debts removes those brakes.

And you can be sure that, whatever ‘safeguards’ are imposed, they will be diluted over the years and from one government to another. After all, that erosion is what is already being proposed.

You can also be sure that, whatever the supposed purposes of this new arrangement, officialdom will use it for purposes that were no part of its intention.

Mistakes occur. HMRC assessments are not infallible; disputes arise; notices go astray; people are ill or travelling and unable to respond to HMRC notices. But once money has left you account, you must prove a mistake after the fact. You have no leverage over HMRC to urge them to get it right. If you dispute the amount, again you have no leverage over HMRC to urge them to get it right.

For people living close to the margin, the interim damage is not theoretical. Rent, utilities or food may already have been at risk. Sure, you might have a little emergency money in the account that HMRC wants to raise, but you might have overdrafts or debts elsewhere.

Automated systems like that proposed industrialise collection but they also industrialise error. The proposal’s notice periods and objection routes are thin protection against an organisation whose administrative record is uneven. And, as above, they will be further diluted over time. That’s a cert.

The measure also blurs the line between the unwilling and the unable. Persistent non-engagement is treated as proof of capacity and refusal. That assumption fails for many: temporary cash-flow problems, mental health difficulties, poor records, or simple inability to navigate HMRC’s processes and a tax code of tens of thousands of pages (who could?). Removing a fixed buffer and relying on internal judgements of vulnerability invites hardship that officialdom will later call ‘regrettable’ and move on. Joint accounts and third-party interests add further complications that officials will overlook, fail to understand, or not care about.

More broadly, this proposal fundamentally changes the relationship between the citizen and the government. Officials are supposed to be our servants. That is why they are called civil servants and public servants. But bit by bit, they are becoming our bosses. The more power they are given, the more cavalier without our rights, and our cash, they become.

Citizens who meet their obligations on time do so partly because the tax system still treats payment as a civil duty rather than an extraction that can be enforced by governments at will. When the tax authority can treat private accounts as a residual claim, the distinction between tax and confiscation is blurred or even rubbed out. Compliance that rests on consent and perceived fairness is more robust than compliance that rests on the threat of punishment, or in this case, the threat of expropriation. Overreach of this kind reverses all that.

The proper remedies for unpaid tax remain the ordinary ones: clear assessments, realistic payment plans, and, where necessary, the courts. Those processes are slower. They are also more consistent with the rule of law. Expanding administrative access to bank accounts may raise short-term yields. But it does so by treating property rights as secondary to collection targets. That trade is not worth making.

Eamonn Butler