The wind from the west…

Miles Saltiel

The wind blows from the west, which is why we care. One day in, a thoughtful view might be that Americans voted against the Democrats in 2024 and against Trump on Tuesday. This is understandable as neither presented an appetising spectacle. In addition, neither is that encouraging as to how the prevailing wind might blow. Less metaphorically, little in American domestic policy commends itself. Let us mourn the loss of country-club Republicans and clubhouse Democrats.

Turning more directly to our own circumstances, the world is not given to peace. Since WW2, America has been its sheriff, for good and for ill. It will continue to do so until it turns in its star. During this decade, there has been much chatter that this is imminent, but the last two years have reminded us of the dismay with which our country and its neighbours viewsuch a departure.

America’s post-WW2 wars are best seen as a prolonged series of occasions when the sheriff, Democratic or Republican, has had to saddle up. The outlays of blood and treasure haverarely been popular with the American public. Some went well (Korea, Afghanistan I, the Balkans, Iraq I) and some ill (notably Afghanistan II). No-one forgets the trauma of Vietnam, but I expect historians will see it as a strategic success, paving the way for ASEAN and stymying communism elsewhere in the region. Iraq II was almost as traumatising but has eventually given rise to a friendly regime which has granted permanent bases to the US. Iran is yet to play out. So, net, net, I’m guessing that the post mid-term prospects for foreign policy are not so very different.

Taken in the round, America’s wars have served our purposes: contained and eventually destroyed European communism; mowed the Middle Eastern lawn (frustratingly, nothing else seems possible); and (so far) restrained Chinese adventurism. The proof of this proposition is that here and now, European opinion-formers and decision-makers are unanimous in their criticism of insufficient American bellicosity in the Ukraine.

We, who enjoy freedom under American protection, have the luxury of objecting to its failings or missteps. A bit like the kids complaining about bed-time.