By Madsen Pirie

Britain's universities are broke, bloated and badly organized. The regulator reckons that nearly half of English institutions may be in deficit this year. Some will close. Vice-chancellors respond by asking for more money. They always do. But more money poured into a broken model buys only a more expensive failure.

The model is the problem. Too many institutions try to be the same thing. Too many courses serve students poorly. And the funding system hides costs instead of confronting them. Universities lean on overseas fees to stay afloat, graduates leave with debts they will never clear, and the taxpayer quietly picks up the tab for both. Sticking plasters will not stop this bleeding. It needs surgery.

The problem is that one size fits none. We expect every university to do everything. Each must teach, research, chase rankings and charge roughly the same fee. A handful can carry that load. Most cannot, and they spread themselves so thin that they do nothing well.

Let them specialize. A small number should be funded and judged as research universities, competing with the best in the world. Most should be teaching universities, proud of good teaching and judged on what their graduates go on to do. The US has 1,000 colleges that only teach undergraduates. Many are first class.

Others should merge with further education colleges to offer technical training, apprenticeships and shorter qualifications that employers actually want. The word ‘university’ should describe what an institution does, not confer a status it has not earned.

In every other sector, a business that cannot pay its way closes and its assets pass to someone who can use them better. Universities are treated as too precious to fail. So the weak limp on, forecasting growth that never comes and cutting corners that students pay for.

A proper insolvency regime for higher education is needed. It would protect students partway through their studies, transfer them to sound providers, and let good departments be sold or merged rather than dragged down with the ship. Closure would stop being unthinkable. A sector where nothing can fail is a sector where nothing need improve.

The heart of the matter is that when a course fails its students, the university loses nothing. It banks the fee on day one. The graduate carries the debt and the taxpayer carries the write-off. No market could survive incentives that perverse, and ours has not.

The remedy is simple. Each university should bear a share of the unpaid loans of its own graduates. A course whose graduates prosper costs it nothing. A course whose graduates never earn enough to repay costs it real money. Poor courses would shrink or vanish without any minister needing to name them.

Quality would be policed by price rather than by paperwork, and much of the regulatory apparatus could be packed away. Universities would suddenly discover a keen interest in whether their students get good jobs.

The student loan is a loan in name and a tax in practice, and a dishonest one at that. Interest piles up faster than most graduates can pay it down. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the typical Plan 2 graduate must earn £66,000 a year just to keep pace with the interest.

Meanwhile the repayment threshold is frozen at £29,385 for three years, and by 2030 a full-time worker on the minimum wage will earn barely £400 less than that. Young people watch a balance swell that they will never clear. Little wonder they feel cheated.

Scrap the real interest. What a graduate owes should rise with inflation and no more. Repayment should be a fixed share of earnings above a threshold that rises with wages, for a fixed term, and then stop. People should know what they are signing up to. Existing borrowers should be offered the new terms. And private finance, employer sponsorship and income-share agreements should be free to compete with the state, so students can choose how to pay for what they buy.

Why should almost every degree take three years? Habit, mostly. The three-year residential course suits some students superbly. It suits many others badly, and costs them dearly. Buckingham offers two-year degrees, and does well.

Funding should follow the student into whatever route serves them best: two-year accelerated degrees, part-time study, credits earned in modules and banked over a working life, or higher technical qualifications that lead straight into skilled jobs.

Courses should be priced by what they cost and what they deliver, not by a single fee that pretends a history seminar and an engineering lab cost the same. Give students real choices and many will choose something shorter, cheaper and more useful.

Universities lose a fortune on research. Official costings put the shortfall at almost £5.5 billion in a single year. That gap is filled by undergraduate fees and overseas students, which means students are subsidizing research they never see and may never benefit from.

Research should be funded at its full cost, and concentrated where excellence is proven. Fewer institutions would do it, but those that did would do it properly, without raiding the teaching budget. Teaching would be paid for teaching. It is a radical idea only because we have strayed so far from it.

British universities enrolled 685,565 international students in 2024/25. That is a triumph of reputation. It has also become a dangerous dependency. When one visa rule changes or one currency slides, whole institutions wobble. A sector that cannot survive without foreign fees is a sector held hostage.

Once research is properly funded and teaching honestly priced, overseas students become what they should be: a lucrative export, earning profit rather than plugging holes. They should be welcomed, screened sensibly, and certainly not taxed. Levying our most successful export is the policy equivalent of shooting the golden goose and complaining about the price of eggs.

Scotland offers a lesson. Free tuition for Scots sounds generous, but the state cannot afford unlimited free places, so it caps them. Scottish universities then fill their lecture halls with students from England and abroad who pay full fees. Free tuition turns out to mean rationed tuition. A modest graduate contribution would let more young Scots into their own universities.

The great American universities weather storms because they own capital. Most British ones live from hand to mouth, one bad recruitment year from crisis. Generous tax relief on gifts to endowments, with matched funding for a period, would let institutions build independence over a generation. Alumni give when they feel they gained value, which is one more reason to make sure they do.

Universities must also trim their own fat. Administrators have multiplied faster than academics for decades. Pension obligations weigh heavily, especially on the newer universities tied to the Teachers' Pension Scheme. New staff should be offered modern defined-contribution pensions, and institutions should be free to set their own pay and terms. Once universities bear the cost of their own courses, they will soon find out which managers they can manage without.

None of this requires more public money. It requires the nerve to let institutions specialize, compete, carry their own risks and, where they must, close. The prize is a sector with fewer universities, better courses and freer institutions, and graduates who regard their degree as an investment rather than an imposition.

Britain has some of the finest universities in the world. It also has a good many institutions trading on their reputation. The surest way to protect the first is to stop subsidizing the second. After all, the one thing a university should be able to teach is that a business model which loses money on every customer cannot make it up on volume.