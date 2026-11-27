By Tim Worstall

Apparently building the smallest new housing in all of Europe is a bad idea:

Children who share a bedroom and lack a quiet place to study at home get worse GCSE results than their peers, according to a major report on how poor housing affects education.

The research, carried out by leading academics at University College London for the Sutton Trust, a social mobility charity, urged UK ministers to ensure all young people in rented accommodation have space for a desk.

Nick Harrison, the chief executive of the trust, said: “The country’s housing crisis is blighting the prospects of a generation. The link between a child’s housing situation and their education shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Even the brightest child will struggle to succeed at school if they don’t have a safe and stable learning environment at home.”

For apparently we do build the smallest new housing in all of Europe - 76 m2 on average. We also - now - build places without gardens of any size yet double and triple tax those with the temerity to have a shack out in the countryside where kiddies can make a mud pie or three. Again, wholly unlike the rest of Europe.

The English solution to housing always was the house with a decent garden. The continental more the flat in town with that dacha, chalupa, share of Granny’s peasant cottage. We have deliberately closed off both potential solutions. It’s illegal to build housing of any size upon a garden of any useful expanse and second homes are, truly, reserved only for those who rule us - MPs.

So, sorry about this, we’re going to have to pave the green belt. It’s for the children, d’ye see? They need the room to be able to do their homework.