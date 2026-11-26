By Madsen Pirie

Governments love a target. They love it even more when someone else has to hit it. For the best part of a decade, ministers have set out to make the British eat less. They chose not to persuade us. They leaned instead on the people who feed us. Manufacturers were told to shrink their recipes. Restaurants were told to print numbers on their menus.

The theory was tidy. The results have been anything but. The evidence is now in, and it shows a policy that cost money, burdened business, missed its marks and harmed the very people least able to bear it. The nation's waistline, meanwhile, carried on regardless.

In 2018 Public Health England asked the food industry to cut calories by 20 per cent by 2024. Industry pushed back, and the target was trimmed. Most categories ended up with a 10 per cent goal. Crisps were asked for 5.

Even the diet version proved too rich. The government's own health office reported "limited progress". The largest fall in average calories per 100g in any product was 2.4 per cent. The champion was cheesy garlic bread. In restaurants and takeaways things went backwards, with calories per serving rising in main meals, starters, side dishes and sandwiches.

Some targets were met before they were even set. Back in 2017, three years before the guidelines appeared, 97 per cent of pastry products and 92 per cent of pizzas already met the maximum. That is not reform. It is a rubber stamp. An independent check of over 10,000 products found the average fell by 3.5 calories per 100g between 2021 and 2025. That is a rounding error dressed up as a programme.

In April 2022 larger restaurants, cafés and takeaways in England were compelled to print calorie counts. The hope was that diners, faced with the facts, would pick the salad.

They did not. Three independent studies have looked. One surveyed customers in outlets and found no significant drop in calories bought. Another tracked 142 workplace cafeterias and found purchases moved by 0.6 calories per item. Upwards. The broadest examined purchases across the whole sector and found no change at all.

The reason is simple. People don't look. In late 2022 only 26 per cent of customers even noticed the labels, and a mere 14 per cent used them. The menu became a spreadsheet that most diners skipped.

Even the policy's friends could promise little. A Lancet Public Health model assumed a saving of 47 calories a meal, borrowed from North America, and still found it would postpone just 37 deaths a year. The English data show nothing like 47 calories. They show nothing.

Restaurants did trim their menus a touch, by about 9 calories an item, mostly by dropping heavier dishes. Since what people bought did not budge, the trimming evidently missed what people actually eat.

None of this came free. The Department of Health's own impact assessment put the cost to the out-of-home trade at up to £290 million. Its early estimate for enforcement alone ran to around £12 million a year. Menus were redesigned, recipes analysed, staff trained and inspectors dispatched. Restaurants still reeling from lockdown were handed a compliance bill and told it was good for them.

The deeper cost is human. The one group that reliably reads the labels is the one that should not. A 2025 systematic review found that people with eating disorders change what they order when calories appear. In one experiment, people with anorexia or bulimia chose meals averaging 550 calories with labels and 1,615 without. That is a two-thirds cut, achieved precisely among those for whom eating less is the illness.

In England, 55 per cent of people with an eating disorder said labelling could worsen their symptoms. In a survey by the charity Beat, 84 per cent said it had already harmed their recovery. The supposed safeguard, a calorie-free menu on request, left people embarrassed and fielding questions they did not want to answer.

The charge is not that labels created eating disorders. It is that they made existing ones worse, and bought nothing for anyone else in return. Add the anxiety and guilt now served with every restaurant meal, which no study has priced, and the balance sheet runs firmly into the red.

The reformulation programme moved calories by fractions of a per cent. The labels moved them not at all. The money was spent, the businesses burdened, and the only measurable change in behaviour fell on the vulnerable. A policy that does nothing for the many and damage to the few has not narrowly missed. It has failed by its own measure.

Ministers should stop trying to count our calories for us. They cannot even count their own costs.