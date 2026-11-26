By Tim Worstall

There is some muttering that Natural England is to be abolished. This is good.

Talk of scrapping Natural England smacks of a government not joining the dots

Environmentalists say abolishing independent body will make it easier for landowners and developers ‘to trash nature’

This is good. As we’ve said before:

Hopefully, someone, somewhere, is keeping that list of past governmental mistakes that need to be reversed when the time comes. Putting Mr. Juniper, in charge at Natural England just shows how and why Natural England should not exist and that existence needs to be rectified.

For look what they’re doing. They really are insisting that brownfield sites cannot be developed because there are bugs that like brownfield sites. Not even native bugs, just windblown driveby bugs.

Afuera, eh? And the horse they rode in on.

Sadly, they don’t really mean abolition. They mean taking those powers into the direct management of ministers and the civil service. It needs to be the powers abolished, not just the institution.

An example:

An outcry is growing over the UK chancellor’s removal of most brownfield housing plots from a legal requirement for developers to measurably enhance nature.

John Healey’s decision in the budget to exempt brownfield plots of up to 1.5 hectares from biodiversity net gain (BNG) laws effectively means housing developers of inner-city, urban and surburban sites will be able to dodge rules designed to reverse steep wildlife declines while also allowing housebuilding growth. According to government data, 86% of brownfield sites currently registered are 1.5ha or under.

Yes, that’s good. But it needs to be better. These rules about nature led to the cancellation of that Ebbsfleet development over the presence of the brown jumping spider. A spider that deliberately, exclusively even, colonises brownfield sites. Meaning that we can’t develop even brownfield sites because species that like brownfield sites live on brownfield sites. We can’t even find somewhere else for them to live for that would mean ploughing up greenfield sites to create brownfield sites for the spiders that like brownfield sites. So, thousands of homes go unbuilt. Britons unhoused in favour of immigrant spiders. This is suboptimal.

Our analysis of all of this is that the wrong ideas have become too deeply embedded in the bureaucracy as a whole. We are thus left with the only viable option, the Carthaginian Solution. Even that’s suboptimal these days given the likely value of second hand bureaucrats on the into bondage market but if we do raze the structures to the ground we may or may not need to plough with salt, we’ll definitely have some land to build houses upon.