By Madsen Pirie

Britain has turned the dinner table into a dispensary. We read food labels like prescriptions. We count calories, grams of sugar and units of salt. We divide our plates into the virtuous and the villainous, and we feel a pang of guilt when the villain wins. Food, which for most of human history meant pleasure and company, has become a daily exam in self-discipline. And we keep failing it.

This matters more than it seems. Stress is one of the great silent killers. Chronic worry raises blood pressure, strains the heart, weakens the immune system and disturbs sleep. It shortens lives. Yet we have built a food culture that adds to it three times a day.

Consider the messages a shopper meets in a single trip. Traffic-light labels flash red. Packets carry warnings. Campaigns tell us which foods are behind the nation's ill health. Taxes are levied on sugar to save us from ourselves. Each one alone is mild. Together they send a steady signal that ordinary eating is dangerous, and that every biscuit is a small act of self-harm.

The irony is that much of this fretting rests on shifting sand. Eggs were once condemned for cholesterol, then quietly pardoned. Butter was swapped for margarine, until the trans fats in margarine turned out to be worse. Fat was the enemy for a generation, then sugar took its place. People who dutifully followed each round of advice have spent decades worrying about the wrong thing. Some of today's certainties will no doubt join them.

Look at how others eat. The French and the Italians tuck into cheese, cream, bread and wine. They linger over long meals with family and friends, usually with wine. They treat food as something to enjoy, not something to survive. And they are not visibly dropping dead. Part of the explanation may be the food itself, but a good part is surely the way it is eaten. A relaxed meal in good company is one of the most reliable stress relievers ever devised. Shared meals bind families, ease loneliness and slow the pace of a hurried day. Guilt sauce does none of these things.

None of this means diet is irrelevant. At the extremes it plainly matters. But for most people eating a reasonably varied diet, the difference between the "good" choice and the "bad" one is small. The anxiety it generates is not. When we trade a little nutritional gain for a lot of persistent worry, we may be making ourselves less healthy, not more.

There is a lesson here for policy. Government has a role in making information available. People should be able to find out what is in their food. But there is a world of difference between informing and nagging. A state that lectures its citizens at every meal is not promoting health. It is manufacturing stress and calling it public service. Adults can be trusted to read a label without being scolded by it.

The better approach is to let people relax. Encourage the shared meal rather than the solitary snack eaten in shame. Celebrate cooking and eating as pleasures. Leave the moralizing out of the menu. A population that enjoys its food and eats it in company is likely to be calmer, happier and quite possibly longer-lived than one that treats every mouthful as a medical decision.

A biscuit with a cup of tea never killed anyone. Lying awake feeling guilty about it might. It’s time to take the guilt off the gingerbread.