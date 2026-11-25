By Tim Worstall

He didn’t, in fact, mean one single producer. He meant, but the word hadn’t yet been invented by Joan Robinson, a monopoly buyer of labour: monopsony. But OK, that’s something that should be worried about and yes, he was right that perhaps it is something that should be worried about. It is, as Karl pointed out, the competition between voracious capitalists for the profit that can be extracted from labour which raises the workers’ wages. Absent the competition less raising will happen.

The thing is every logical contention does have to be subjected to an empirical test: is that the way the real world works? We are not, after all, French, we are Anglo Saxons. Deeply rooted in empiricism, not theory. So:

The NHS is wasting billions of pounds handed out by Labour to make hospitals more effective, Telegraph analysis suggests.

Official figures from more than 100 trusts show hospitals are failing to convert extra taxpayer money into more appointments, operations and scans. Productivity fell at trusts receiving the largest funding increases, but rose at those with smaller increases or cuts.

The findings suggest that Labour’s repeated tax rises and the channelling of extra money into the NHS may simply have increased waste.

“Waste” could be a strong word to use there. But also:

Dozens of hospitals are so short of money they may not be able to continue caring for patients and are being forced to make “unpalatable” cuts to services and staff, the Guardian can reveal.

Thirty-one health service trusts in England have issued stark warnings that NHS demands for them to make huge budget savings this year threaten their ability to function normally. All have declared that as a threat in the register of risks they have to maintain and publish.

Much the same story just written from the other side of the ideological divide. We can take our pick, there’s wall micturation going on of hundreds of billions or Our NHS is being cruelly starved of the necessary funds.

But as The Guardian notes:

Trust bosses say their finances are in a “precarious” and “severe” state. They blame rising drug prices, strikes and the cost of covering pay rises,

And, well. The NHS is, to a useful level of accuracy, the monopsony purchaser of medical labour in the UK. Yet we do not see said monopsony being successful in holding down - and thereby grievously exploiting - the cost of medical labour. So perhaps the warning about monopoly capitalism isn’t all that strong an empirical position?