By Madsen Pirie

Britain has a curious problem. It has too many offices and too few homes. If you walk through almost any town centre and you will see the evidence. Office blocks with ‘To Let’ signs that have faded in the sun, and floors lit at night only by the exit signs. Meanwhile young people in their twenties and thirties pay record rents to share flats, or stay in their childhood bedrooms long after they expected to leave.

The two problems have a single solution. Turn the empty offices into homes. And design those homes for the people who most want what town centres offer, namely young, single, working people who want to live near jobs, transport and a little of life.

About one square foot of office space in ten now stands empty. In central London the vacancy rate is 7.3%. In the six biggest regional cities it is 10.7%, with over 10 million square feet sitting idle. The South-East runs at about 10%.

The headline hides the real story. The best buildings are almost full. Vacancy in new London office space is just 1.3%, and the City's top towers are nearly fully let. Firms are flocking to the finest floors and fleeing the rest. Hybrid working has not killed the office. It has sorted offices into winners and losers.

The losers are older, smaller blocks in fringe locations and provincial town centres. They are not coming back. No amount of waiting will bring tenants to a 1980s block with low ceilings and tired air conditioning when a gleaming new building down the road has space to spare. These are buildings in search of a purpose. Housing is the obvious one.

It makes sense because the buildings are already there. Conversion needs no greenfield site, no fight over the green belt, and no years of objections from people who like the view. The structure stands. The roads, sewers, power and broadband are connected. Homes can be delivered in months rather than the decade a large new estate can take.

The location is right, too. Offices were built where people want to be, near stations, shops, cafés and jobs. Young singles prize exactly that. They want to walk to work, or reach it in one easy train ride, and to step out in the evening without needing a car. Office districts suit them far better than suburban cul-de-sacs suit them, and far better than they suit families with children and gardens to tend.

The unit size fits the market. Young singles do not need four bedrooms. They need a well-designed studio or one-bed flat at a price they can pay. Office floors divide naturally into compact homes. A good conversion can offer many such homes per building, precisely the kind of supply that is scarcest and most expensive in our cities.

Such a programme could help revive dead centres. An office district empties at six o'clock and at weekends. Residents fill it all day and every day. They buy coffee, groceries and dinner. They bring back footfall to struggling high streets and make streets safer simply by being there. A town centre with people living in it is a town centre with a future.

It is greener than building new. Most of a building's carbon goes into making its concrete and steel. Reusing a frame that already exists saves that cost entirely. Knocking down a sound building to put up another is a waste dressed up as progress.

It has been proven in practice. Permitted development rights have already turned offices and other commercial buildings into almost 100,000 homes in England between 2015 and 2024. The machinery works. It simply needs to run faster.

There are obstacles, but none of them is insurmountable. Each has a practical answer. Many offices have deep floors, with a core far from any window. Homes need daylight. The answer is design, not prohibition. Cut light wells through the middle. Put bathrooms, storage and stairs in the dark core and living rooms on the windows.

Better still, use the interior for shared space. Co-living blocks, with private studios around communal kitchens, lounges, gyms and workspaces, suit young singles perfectly and make good use of awkward floor plans. The rules should welcome that model rather than treat it with suspicion.

We could answer fears over quality. The early conversions earned a bad name. Some produced tiny flats with poor windows, and critics have not let anyone forget it. The fix is to set clear national standards for space and light, and then stop. Clear rules give developers certainty and tenants protection. Case-by-case discretion gives neither. It gives delay.

We have to deal with councils that say no. Local authorities can switch off conversion rights with Article 4 directions, and too many do so to protect office space nobody wants. Councils should have to show real evidence of demand before blocking conversions, and any such direction should expire after a few years unless renewed on fresh evidence. Empty offices are not a strategic asset. They are a liability with a lift.

Rightly strict rules on fire safety were written mainly for new residential towers. Applied rigidly to converted buildings, they can kill viable schemes. The test should be proportionate: whether the converted building is safe, judged on its actual layout and height, not whether it matches a template drawn up for something else.

New-build homes are zero-rated for VAT. Conversion work generally is not. The tax system thus penalizes reusing a building and rewards knocking it down. Levelling the treatment, so that conversion bears no more VAT than new build, would tip many marginal schemes into viability at a stroke.

The planning rules for conversions have changed repeatedly, most recently in the summer of 2026. Investors cannot plan around a moving target. A stable, settled regime, promised for a decade, would unlock more capital than any subsidy.

A rough reckoning puts the prize at 60,000 to 75,000 homes from the offices standing empty today. The pieces add up quickly. CBRE estimates that London's older, empty office stock, some 16 million square feet, could provide around 28,000 homes. Estimates for the South East suggest another 20,000 or so. Perhaps half of the 10 million empty square feet in the big regional cities is secondary space ripe for conversion, enough for roughly 9,000 compact homes. Smaller towns, whose shabby office blocks rarely feature in agents' reports, could add 10,000 to 20,000 more.

That is only the start. Many offices that are still occupied today will become obsolete as tenants trade up and energy standards tighten. Over a decade, a settled and supportive regime could plausibly double the figure to well over 100,000. Look wider still, to empty shops and other commercial buildings, and research from the LSE suggests more than 500,000 homes could be created.

For comparison, that office figure alone would match several years of the entire output of permitted development conversions so far. And because these would be small homes in central places, they would go precisely where the shortage bites hardest: among young people trying to get started.

The market has already delivered its verdict on these buildings. Tenants have walked away from offices. Owners are eager to convert. Young people are desperate for somewhere to live. All that stands in the way is a set of rules that can be fixed by having clear standards, councils made to justify refusals, proportionate safety tests, fair tax treatment and a regime that stays put long enough to build on.

We have spent decades telling young people to get out of bed and go to the office. It is time we let them do it the other way round.