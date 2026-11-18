By Tim Worstall

As we’ve been saying for some decades in fact. Dealing with climate change could be a pretty cheap thing to do if we go about dealing with climate change in the right manner. Work with the capital cycle - don’t blow up usable kit, but replace emitting with non-emitting when it requires replacing anyway - and also only do those things that add value to do. Make sure everyone knows what adds value by incorporating externalities into market prices - the carbon tax - and allow the market to chew through those calculations.

That is, the plan that Nordhaus got his Nobel for, Stern his peerage and is contained in most of the technical reports from the IPCC.

Of course, that isn’t what actually happened. Instead the planners took the problem as a chance, an opportunity, to gurn at us over their slide rules:

Great Britain’s oldest renewable energy projects are likely to rake in a near £9bn windfall next year because of soaring market prices, according to independent analysis.

The research has revealed that almost a third of the UK’s wind and solar farms that rely on the government’s legacy renewables subsidy scheme are in line for soaring subsidy payments as officials grapple with plans to lower the country’s energy costs.

Renewable energy projects built between 2003 and 2014 are expected to claim £4.5bn in subsidies over the next financial year, on top of £4.2bn in wholesale market revenue. The analysis showed developers will receive almost 50% more than before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring in 2022.

That’s all the price of trying to do it the planners’ way. Doing things that don’t make sense even when those carbon costs are included. Much of it justified by the UK being a beacon of shining hope to the world. Or, as it really works out, to stroke political egos when they go to a COP meeting - the swoons and applause from the audience, d’ye see?

Eventually the bills from doing it the political way do come home to roost. As they are.

We did tell you is such an annoying thing for people to say but we did tell you…..