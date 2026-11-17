By Madsen Pirie

Governments love big things. Big strategies, big budgets, big announcements with big numbers attached. Yet what spoils most people's days is rarely big. It is the cones with nobody behind them, the meter that demands an app, the bottle cap that slaps you on the nose as you drink.

Each is trivial on its own. Together they make a steady drip of daily annoyance, and the state is behind most of them. It made the rules, or it fails to enforce the ones that matter.

The good news is that nearly all of them cost nothing to fix. They need no new money and no new agency. They need a minister willing to repeal, relax or refuse.

Cycling on the pavement and jumping red lights are already offences. What is missing is anyone enforcing them. Fixed penalties that actually sting would change behaviour fast. They should apply equally to delivery riders whose illegally souped-up e-bikes turn footpaths into racetracks.

Rental e-scooters and e-bikes now lie sprawled across pavements like abandoned toys. Fine the operators for every machine left blocking the way. The clutter would clear within a week, because firms respond to costs far faster than to complaints.

Then there are the phantom roadworks. Miles of cones guard holes where nobody is working. Extend lane rental charges so that utilities and contractors pay by the day for every lane they close. Idle sites would suddenly become busy ones.

Parking has become a test of technology rather than of driving. Nobody should need six apps and a strong signal to park in six towns. Require a card or cash option, or one national app that works everywhere.

Twenty miles an hour makes sense outside schools and on residential streets. On main roads built to move traffic, it simply makes motorists late and turns careful drivers into lawbreakers. Restore sensible limits on arterial routes.

And on trains and buses, the loudspeaker phone has made every passenger an unwilling audience. A simple byelaw with a fine would make carriages civil again.

Some irritations are not even the state's doing. The tethered bottle cap comes from an EU rule whose deadline fell after Britain left, so it has no force here. The big drinks firms rolled the caps out anyway. A government could say plainly that it will never mandate them, and buy its own supplies untethered. A small gesture, but it shows whose side it is on.

Paper straws go soggy before the drink is done. Let shops offer plastic again, or at least let customers choose.

Cookie banners have stolen countless hours of human life, one click at a time. Some progress has been made, with new exemptions for analytics cookies used only for aggregate statistics. Finish the job. A single browser setting should answer the question once, for every site.

Households now manage a small fleet of colour-coded bins, each with its own rules and its own collection day. Let councils collect mixed recycling and sort it at the depot, where machines do the job better than tired residents at the kerb.

The coming deposit return scheme promises to add queueing to the list, as shoppers feed empty cans one by one into reluctant machines. Scrap it before it starts.

Sunday trading limits belong to another age. Large shops should open when customers want to shop. The six-hour rule is a relic, and should be retired.

Nuisance callers carry on because it pays. Give the Telephone Preference Service real teeth, with fines large enough to make cold-calling a losing business.

At airports with the new scanners, the 100ml limit and the little plastic bag should go for good. The technology has arrived. The ritual should depart.

At childhood, fetes and village traditions the creep of caution does its worst damage. School trips, conker games, tree climbing and snowball fights now come buried under risk assessments. Clear guidance should state that ordinary childhood risks need no paperwork at all. Children learn about risk by taking a few.

Bonfire nights, cheese rolling, pancake races and maypole dancing keep vanishing because organizers fear being sued. Cap liability for volunteer-run community events, and shield organizers from claims where participants accept obvious risks. Anyone who chases a cheese down a hill knows they might fall over.

Christmas lights switch-ons, carnivals and Remembrance parades now face fees for traffic orders and stewarding. Waive them for community events below a set size. Civic life should not come with an invoice.

Martyn's Law was framed with stadiums and arenas in mind. Raise its thresholds so that parish halls and church fetes are not treated as if they were Wembley.

The homemade cake on the charity stall is a national institution. Make clear that food hygiene registration does not apply to occasional bake sales. A Victoria sponge is not a public health emergency.

Parents who help once a term at a school disco or sports day should not need a criminal records check. If you treat every volunteer as a suspect, you soon run short of volunteers.

Councils now use public space protection orders to ban everything from a picnic glass of wine to skateboarding. Limit them to genuine nuisance, and give each a sunset clause so it lapses unless renewed.

HMRC and the DVLA could answer calls within minutes if they set and published targets. Callers should be offered a call-back, not an hour of hold music.

Widen permitted development so that sheds, dropped kerbs, porches and small extensions need no planning application. A shed is not a skyscraper.

Proving your address still means producing a printed utility bill that few people now receive. Accept digital statements and a single government-issued ID.

Pubs must apply every year for the right to put tables on the pavement. Make outdoor seating a standing right unless neighbours object.

And strip out the safety signs that state the obvious. Hot coffee is hot. Wet floors are wet. Adults can be trusted to notice.

The beauty of these reforms is that each is small, cheap and visible. People notice them the same day. A government that cleared twenty in its first year would be remembered far more fondly than one that published twenty strategies.

Freedom is not only won in grand constitutional battles. It is also restored one petty annoyance at a time. And voters would finally get a straight answer to the age-old question of whether the bottle top can come off.