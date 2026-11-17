By Tim Worstall

The Efficient Markets Hypothesis is not, as all too many seem to assume, an insistence that markets are the efficient method of doing everything. Rather, the much more limited claim that markets are efficient at processing the information about what should be happening in markets. This then comes in three variants, that they incorporate most information, all public information, or all public and private. That weak version, most, is accepted, however grudgingly, by everyone except the most recalcitrant of bureaucratic planners. The strongest by few other than perhaps the originator, Eugene Fama, and us. So be it etc….

But as with so much it’s possible to run this around the other way. The entire discussion is based upon the agreement that it would be great if markets - and prices - did contain all of the information about supply, demand, technological possibilities and what prices should be. The disagreement is over how much they do so, not whether is desirable.

At which point, about Kalshi, Polymarket and prediction markets in general:

Predictions on FDA decisions and trial endpoints “create a payoff for anyone with nonpublic information”, like agency reviewers, trial investigators and legislative staff, Eisenberg said. Prediction markets may create their own safeguards, like employment checks at sign-up, “but the risk isn’t necessarily that a reviewer takes a bribe – it’s that the market now rewards leaks”, he said.

Leaks are how that private information - perhaps not, in the two weaker variants of the EMH, already in prices - becomes public by being incorporated into prices. Which, we’ve all just agreed, makes markets more efficient at processing the information about what prices should be.

Which is good, right? Prediction markets also mean this information discovery happens purely among speculators who - we must assume - are all grown adults playing the game with their own money. Something that also strikes us as a good idea.

Therefore, bonzer, eh?