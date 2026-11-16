The case against reset

By Madsen Pirie

The case against the reset rests on a simple point. Britain left the EU to make its own rules. Accepting more of Brussels’ rules, on Brussels’ timetable, gives that away. Here is how its critics make the case.

The core mechanism is ‘dynamic alignment.’ Britain would keep its agri-food rules continuously in line with the EU’s, including future changes, not just current ones. The deal extends this approach to emissions trading and potential co-operation in the electricity market. Britain would follow laws it has no vote on. Sir William Cash argues that the UK’s position would be substantially weaker than it was even during membership. At least as a member, Britain had a seat at the table. Now it gets the menu but not the kitchen.

This is not merely about goods crossing the Channel. Government guidance says alignment would apply domestically, including to businesses that do not trade with Europe. A cheesemaker in Cumbria who never sells abroad would still be bound by EU law. A small cost to exporters becomes a universal cost to everyone.

Critics say the arrangement hands oversight of trade in food and agricultural products back to the European Court of Justice. The Country Land and Business Association has questioned whether a deal with ECJ oversight sacrifices too much control and could hinder future trade deals outside the EU.

Under the expected European Partnership Bill, EU laws would be incorporated into UK law through secondary legislation. That means less debate and fewer votes. As one industry body puts it, policies could be reversed as a side effect of a broader trade deal rather than through any deliberate legislative choice.

Gene editing is the clearest casualty. Britain built its own framework after Brexit, and it is already working. The Precision Breeding Act is now fully operational, with £21.5 million awarded to 15 projects in February 2026 and commercial products expected on shelves soon. Yet a regulatory lawyer warns that progress will likely be paused, with the pace slower than anticipated and the deregulatory approach likely subject to change.

Plant breeders report that work has effectively been paused due to uncertainty surrounding potential dynamic alignment with EU rules. Alternative proteins face the same squeeze, with critics warning of being locked into a regulatory trajectory that is slower, more politically contested, and increasingly hostile to the technologies the UK has invested in. Britain would be shackling its fastest runners to the slowest in the race.

For growers, dynamic alignment will ultimately mean following the EU’s list of approved active substances. Pesticide approvals would be decided by others, often on precautionary rather than scientific grounds.

The paperwork savings look modest. Catherine McBride notes the government’s own negotiator put exporters’ paperwork costs at just £210 million over the three years from 2023 to 2025, and argues that dynamic alignment will only reduce this paperwork by a small amount.

Meanwhile one customs firm estimates alignment would cost around £700m annually, £450m more than the current £250m in Export Health Certificate costs. There is also the question of payment. McBride points to Norway, which pays roughly €453 million (£385 million) per year to the EU’s Cohesion Fund for access to the SPS area. Britain would be paying to obey.

Aligning food standards with Brussels narrows what Britain can offer partners such as the United States or CPTPP members. Agriculture is often the decisive chip in trade talks. If it were handed to the EU, other negotiators would have less reason to deal.

Each concession invites the next. Analysts note the EU may well ask for budget contributions or the acceptance of freedom of movement in return for further dynamic alignment. Alignment rarely stops where it starts. Today’s food rules become tomorrow’s chemicals, standards and services.

The House of Lords European Affairs Committee has flagged that in all three areas, dynamic alignment would have implications for the UK’s devolution arrangements. Rules made in Brussels would cut across powers held in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The reset promises fewer forms at the border. The price is fewer freedoms at home. It is a curious kind of reset that restores the settings Britain voted to change.