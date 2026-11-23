By Tim Worstall

This does require that edit:

But there is also a more generalised antipathy towards Birbalsingh among the educated classes. Even though she has taken a school with about 97% ethnic minority pupils in a challenging catchment area to stunning academic success, she is no heroine to liberal Britain.

It is because she has done so, not even though she has. For as the review points out:

The conviction that only white people can be racist and that, furthermore, all white people are racist because racism is embedded in white-dominated culture, has become a mainstay of antiracism narratives. Not only does she believe that this analysis is empirically wrong but, more importantly, that it’s counterproductive, because it creates a resentment and mistrust that undermines common understanding and eats away at the social fabric.

As an illustration, she cites a particular teaching manual that states: “Teaching children about the dynamics of white privilege is teaching them about social justice, which must be a fundamental pillar of the education system.”

The manual goes on to explain that society is designed to “create a system of power that … is set up to benefit white people; a society in which white people accrue benefits simply because of the colour of their skin; a society in which all Black, Asian and [other] minorities are discriminated against”.

Speaking truth against power is one of those lonely things. They dislike her because she shows the base assumptions are incorrect.