By Tim Worstall

This story:

Emilija Morrison is a University of Glasgow graduate and holds a Gold Standard NCTJ Diploma in journalism

A sorry tale of unemployment but we would suggest, however, gently, that if someone with that training cannot generate income from freelance work - as with, say, this Guardian piece - then there’s something wrong with that training. Yes, we do know of what we are speaking having done that scouring of the internet for freelance work.

But moving on to something more important:

Now, you may think that finally finding a job has brought about a sense of relief. Yet getting the job is just the first hurdle. Like many young jobseekers, I was offered a fixed-term contract. Sure, I have a job for 12 months, but what next? A friend of mine was unemployed for six months after his fixed-term contract ended. Eleven other people were hired by my employer at the same time as me – what will we all do once this period ends? You feel, in a sense, trapped, bouncing between benefits and fixed-term contracts.

This is something we’ve been pointing out for decades. Even, pointing out in freelance articles around and about. It’s a fairly standard analysis, even. If you make it more difficult to fire people then there will be hesitancy to hire people. The more there’s a class of permanent job that gains strict protections against not being a job for that person any more then the fewer people will be hired into that class of permanent jobs. What then happens is that the young - the untried, those with no proof they’ll be worth that inability to fire again - don’t gain these permanent, protected, jobs but end up with a series of contract jobs. The entire point of a contract job being to avoid, for the employer, that cost of not being able to move on someone who is not working out.

In general this is the “Latin” employment market. It’s obvious and well known that this leads to exactly what is being described here. It’s hugely difficult to make that first step into employment. As opposed to something more free market and laissez faire like the Scandinavian markets, or the US. There are few to no “job protections” but also near nothing like this necessity for a series of temporary contracts without those protections. People do hire, see whether it’s working and then proceed from there.

The UK used to have something more free market and laissez faire. It has become less so, deliberately, in recent years. With the obvious effect that as we adopt more of those “Latin” job protections we gain a more Latin form of employment. The young are condemned to this wasteland of years of unprotected and short term contracts.

We could say that they just know not what they do. Don’t grasp that piling on the protections leads to more having no protection at all. But the fact is they were indeed warned, they were told. So we have to assume that they do grasp the result, this is what is desired - the young and untried cannot get a job in order to protect the class of current permanent employees.

At which point the obvious question. Why does the British government hate young people? Seriously, who looked around the world and decided that the Latin employment model was the one to follow?