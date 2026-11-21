By Tim Worstall

This is a point mentioned elsewhere by one of us but we think it worth putting baldly: the climate change zealots are insistent that slavery reparations are to be some trivial sum, aren’t they?

Think it through. The big difference between the Nordhaus view of what to do about climate change and the Stern view is the discount rate to be applied across long periods of time. If we use market interest rates then we end up with the far future not being worth much now and that would never do. Therefore the general consensus in the political and climate change world is that we must use very low long term discount rates, not market. Otherwise there would be no justification for doing today something about whatever might happen in some centuries.

OK. Whether we agree or not just hold that thought.

The slavery reparations argument is that some horror was committed some centuries ago and that amends must be made. This is also true of that idea that the British stole $45 trillion from India. Again, leave aside the truth of either of those or whether amends must be made. Think of the point insisted upon about long term interest rates.

We must use very low long term interest rates when considering matters across centuries. But the vast majority - closing in asymptotically on 100% - of those claimed damages are, in fact, the addition of market interest over the centuries since the harm. Which we’ve all agreed we cannot do.

So, the climate change zealots, those insisting we must act now, are also those insisting that slavery reparations are to be some nominal sum, right?

For intellectual consistency is one of those hallmarks of the modern society, yes?