By Madsen Pirie

Edward FitzGerald gave English readers one stanza of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam that has outlived most of the others. It is the lover's wish, whispered over the wine.

“Ah Love! could you and I with Fate conspire To grasp this sorry Scheme of Things entire, Would not we shatter it to bits - and then Re-mould it nearer to the Heart's Desire!”

It is a lovely thought. Who has not felt it? We look at the world and see cruelty, waste and want. We see good people suffer and bad people prosper. We see children born into poverty and old people dying alone. It is natural to wish we could sweep the board clean and set out the pieces again, this time in the right order.

The stanza captures, in four lines, the animating spirit of the political Left. Its adherents see a sorry scheme of things. They want to grasp it entire, not tinker at the edges. They want to shatter it and build something purer, fairer and kinder in its place. The vision is generous. The method is ruinous.

The trouble lies in the second line. To shatter the scheme of things you must shatter all of it, the good along with the bad. And the existing world contains a great deal of good that nobody designed and few people notice.

Friedrich Hayek called the belief that we can do better by design ‘The Fatal Conceit.’ His point was that our institutions, markets, customs and moral rules were not drawn up by any planner. They grew. They emerged from millions of people trying things, keeping what worked and dropping what didn't, over centuries. The task of economics, he said, is to show people how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.

That accumulated knowledge is stored nowhere in particular. It lives in prices, in habits, in the unwritten rules of trust and trade. It is in the farmer who knows when to plant, the shopkeeper who knows what to stock, the family that knows how to care for its own. Much of it cannot be written down, because nobody knows they know it. It only shows itself when it is gone.

This is what the reformer's hammer breaks. The existing order is not just a collection of injustices. It is a vast record of experiments, including the failures. It knows what doesn't work, because it has tried it and stopped. Shatter it to bits and you throw away the lessons along with the lumps.

The heart's desire is a poor blueprint. It knows what it wants. It has no idea how to get there. The planner who sets out to re-mould society must replace all that dispersed, tested knowledge with what one committee can hold in its head. That is not a fair exchange. It is like trading a library for a leaflet.

There is one crucial difference between Khayyam and the Left. Khayyam knew he was dreaming. Look at the grammar. "Could you and I." "Would not we." It is all conditional, all wistful. The poet is not drafting a manifesto. He is sighing over a cup of wine, knowing full well that neither he nor his beloved will ever conspire with Fate.

The whole Rubaiyat is steeped in that knowledge. The Moving Finger writes, and having writ, moves on. Nothing we do will cancel half a line of it. Khayyam's wisdom is to enjoy the hour, love the person beside him, and leave the cosmos to its own devices.

The Left takes the daydream literally. It reads the conditional as an instruction. And when it gains power, it tries.

The French revolutionaries began again at Year One. They renamed the months, decimalized the clock and set up a Cult of Reason. The Terror followed. The Bolsheviks shattered the peasant economy of Russia to re-mould it into collective farms, and millions starved. Mao's Great Leap Forward was meant to vault China into the future. It produced one of the worst famines in history. The Khmer Rouge went further than any. They declared Year Zero, emptied the cities and set out to erase everything that came before. A quarter of Cambodia's people died.

These are the extreme cases, but the pattern runs through milder ones too. Britain's post-war planners cleared streets of terraced houses, with their corner shops and doorstep neighbours, to build the tower blocks of the future. The old streets had problems. They also had community, and the planners did not know it was there until they had bulldozed it. Many of the towers have since been demolished in their turn.

In every case the reformers were sincere. They saw real suffering and wanted to end it. Their fault was not malice but certainty. They believed the heart's desire could be built, and that the price of building it was worth paying. They were wrong on both counts.

None of this means the world should be left as it is. It is a sorry scheme of things in many ways, and it can be improved. The question is how.

The Conservative answer is to improve it piece by piece. Fix what is broken. Test the fix on a small scale before rolling it out. Keep what works, even when nobody can quite explain why it works. Before pulling down a fence, find out why someone put it up. This is slower and less glamorous than revolution. It wins no poetry prizes. But it has the great merit of not destroying what it cannot replace.

And it works. The vast improvement in human life over the past two centuries, the fall in poverty, the rise in lifespans, the spread of literacy, did not come from anyone shattering the world and re-moulding it. It came from trade, invention and countless small reforms, each building on what went before. Progress has been a matter of addition, not demolition.

Khayyam, wiser than his would-be imitators, settled for a loaf of bread, a jug of wine and good company. He left the scheme of things alone and made the best of his corner of it. The Left might profit from the same approach. At the very least, it should put the hammer down and pour itself another glass.