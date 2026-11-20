By Tim Worstall

We had that FA Hayek around a few decades back and he noted, in his Nobel Lecture, that no government really had the information to be able to plan the economy. In fact, no one, centrally, had the ability to do so. It’s all just too complicated for anyone to know all that is necessary. Too many moving parts for a plan to be possible. The best we can do is run with the multiplicity of plans that everyone has individually and then see what happens.

So we’ve just found out that the ONS has been getting the basic statistics about productivity wrong for some years now. Thus all plans based upon how much is produced per hour, rather than how many hours are spent producing, are wrong. Sorry, just wrong.

We also note this very fun set of plans:

Car use in London will rise by 10% over the next decade with cycling and walking falling as a proportion of trips, according to an official forecast by the city’s mayoralty, putting into doubt Sadiq Khan’s promises on air quality and the environment.

Based on projections in the draft version of the latest 10-year London plan, drawn up by the mayor’s office and Transport for London (TfL), road congestion from a growing population would slow buses down, while packed tube services might require stations to close regularly to ease numbers.

We did have a quick read. There is no mention - nothing, not a peep - at all of technological change. This isn’t us being Elon Musk fanbois, nor is it to say that Cybercab is going to work and Waymo not, nor the other way around. But we really are insistent that we’re on the verge of a technological change to rival the railways. Point to point transport for peanuts really is going to change things. We’d also insist that one or other, of however many, of such systems is going to work in this next decade. That insistence could be wrong but we would at least expect a transport plan to consider success or failure. But there is not a peep about it.

Which is the background as to why Monbiot’s Law is true. Recall from yesterday: “Monbiot’s Law: “Government planning of the economy crashes the economy””. Either the information governments try to plan from is wrong or governments take no note of obvious information they should take note of.

Which is why Mr. Hayek was right of course, and also why we should take FA notice of the planners for they are, always and everywhere, always going to be wrong.