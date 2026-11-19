By Madsen Pirie

Britain should raise the income tax threshold to £20,000 and move to a single 20% rate, in four equal annual steps. Each April the tax-free allowance rises by around £1,850 and the higher rate falls by five points. By year four there is one rate, one allowance, and no traps.

Eight million people leave income tax altogether. Nobody pays more. The 62% trap above £100,000 goes in year one. The system stays progressive, because a high allowance means average rates rise steadily with income.

The static cost at the end is about £130bn. Behavioural gains bring that down to about £100-110bn. Spread over four years, that is roughly £25bn a year, and each step is funded by savings banked the year before it is taken. This is reform by ratchet, not by rush.

The personal allowance has been stuck at £12,570 since 2021. The Autumn Budget in October 2026 confirmed it will stay there until April 2031. The higher-rate threshold is frozen at £50,270 for the same period. Ten years of frozen thresholds is a tax rise by stealth, and stealth is the only way it could have passed.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that an allowance indexed to prices since 2021 would reach £17,470 by 2031. The gap is taken from workers every year without a vote or a headline. Pensioners on modest incomes and part-time workers are dragged into tax. Teachers, nurses and police officers are dragged into the 40% band, which was meant for the well-off.

The structure is as bad as the level. Add employee National Insurance and today's marginal rates are 28% for basic-rate earners and 42% for higher-rate earners. Between £100,000 and £125,140 the allowance is withdrawn, giving a marginal rate of 62%. Above that it is 47%. These rates punish effort, reward avoidance, and drive able people to cut their hours, shift their income, or leave.

A tax system should raise revenue. Ours also raises resentment, complexity and an army of advisers paid to navigate it.

Two levers move together, every year, for four years.

1. The tax-free allowance rises from £12,570 to £20,000 in four steps of roughly £1,850.

2. The higher rate falls from 40% to 20% in four steps of five points.

3. The additional rate of 45% is folded into the higher rate in year one, so the top rate falls to 35% at once.

4. The £100,000 taper is abolished in year one. It is cheap to remove and impossible to defend.

5. The basic rate stays at 20% throughout. By year four it is the only rate.

Each step is legislated in advance as a published path. Taxpayers, employers and investors can plan around it. Each step is triggered only when the spending savings to fund it have been banked the year before. The ratchet turns one way, and it turns on evidence, not hope.

Four years fits a single parliament. A government that starts in its first budget finishes before it faces the voters, who will have felt every step in their pay packets.

The path assumes a start in April 2027. Costs are rough cumulative estimates after behavioural effects.

Phased Four-Year Rollout Path

Today: £12,570 tax-free allowance | 20% basic rate | 40% higher rate | 45% additional rate | £100k taper: Yes

Year 1 (2027–28): £14,500 tax-free allowance | 20% basic rate | 35% higher rate | Additional rate: Merged at 35% | £100k taper: Abolished | Gain to median earner (£39,000): £386 | Cumulative net cost: about £27bn

Year 2 (2028–29): £16,500 tax-free allowance | 20% basic rate | 30% higher rate | Gain to median earner (£39,000): £786 | Cumulative net cost: about £52bn

Year 3 (2029–30): £18,250 tax-free allowance | 20% basic rate | 25% higher rate | Gain to median earner (£39,000): £1,136 | Cumulative net cost: about £78bn

Year 4 (2030–31): £20,000 tax-free allowance | 20% basic rate | 20% higher rate (flat) | Gain to median earner (£39,000): £1,486 | Cumulative net cost: about £100–110bn

Year one carries a little more than its share, because the top rate and the taper go early. After that each year adds about £25bn. By year four the allowance stands well above the £17,470 it would have reached had it simply kept pace with prices.

Everyone with earned income pays less, and the lowest paid gain most in proportion to their income. The table shows the position once all four steps are complete.

Tax Impact Once All Four Steps Are Complete

£15,000 income: £486 tax today → nil under flat 20% (Gain: £486 | Average rate after: 0% )

£25,000 income: £2,486 tax today → £1,000 under flat 20% (Gain: £1,486 | Average rate after: 4.0% )

£39,000 income (median): £5,286 tax today → £3,800 under flat 20% (Gain: £1,486 | Average rate after: 9.7% )

£60,000 income: £11,432 tax today → £8,000 under flat 20% (Gain: £3,432 | Average rate after: 13.3% )

£100,000 income: £27,432 tax today → £16,000 under flat 20% (Gain: £11,432 | Average rate after: 16.0% )

£120,000 income: £39,432 tax today → £20,000 under flat 20% (Gain: £19,432 | Average rate after: 16.7% )

£1,000,000 income: £436,203 tax today → £196,000 under flat 20% (Gain: £240,203 | Average rate after: 19.6%)

The worker on £15,000 pays no income tax at all. The median earner keeps an extra £1,486 a year, more than a month's council tax and energy bills combined for many households. A millionaire still pays twice the average rate of a median earner. A flat rate with a high allowance is progressive by design, and simple by nature.

Critics will quote the £240,000. They will not mention the eight million people taken out of income tax. Freeing the low paid from tax is not a tax cut for the rich. It is a tax cut for everyone, with the rich included rather than singled out.

The reform earns its keep at the margins. Once complete, and counting employee National Insurance, the marginal rate is 8% between £12,570 and £20,000, 28% between £20,000 and £50,270, and 22% above that. The 62% trap disappears. So does the 47% top rate.

People respond to what they keep. Cutting the top rate from 45% to 20% raises the share of each extra pound kept from 55p to 80p. Standard estimates of high-earner responsiveness suggest taxable income in that group could rise by 15-20%. Less is hidden, less is shifted, and more is declared here rather than abroad.

At the bottom, part-time workers and second earners face sharply lower rates on their first £20,000, which encourages more hours and more people into work. Universal Credit is assessed on net earnings, so some of the saving returns to the Treasury through lower benefit payments. Extra earnings also bring in more VAT and National Insurance.

Taken together, these effects could recover £25-35bn, about a fifth to a quarter of the static cost. That is a modest, mainstream estimate, and the true figure may well be higher.

Then there is simplicity. One rate and one allowance can be understood by anyone and administered by almost no one. Flat taxes have worked where they were tried because they are hard to avoid and easy to obey. The cost of compliance falls, and the case for clever schemes falls with it.

The net bill of £100-110bn by year four is large, but it builds slowly and is matched step by step. The savings below are rough annual figures reached by the fourth year.

Rough Annual Savings by Year Four

Departmental spending held flat in real terms: £30–45bn

Welfare reform (incapacity benefits, PIP, triple lock replaced by an earnings link): £20–30bn

Quango cull and administrative savings: £5–15bn

Pension tax relief at a single 20% rate: £5–10bn

Total: £60–100bn

That closes most of the gap, possibly all of it. Growth above the cautious estimates used here would do the rest. The rule that each step waits for its funding is the safeguard. If savings fall short, the next step is delayed, not borrowed.

The 2022 mini-budget showed how gilt markets treat unfunded tax cuts announced in a single day. This proposal is the opposite: published years in advance, funded before it is spent, and taken in steps the markets can see coming.

Answering the critics

"It is a giveaway to the rich." The largest proportional gains go to the low paid, eight million of whom stop paying income tax. Average rates still rise with income. The rich gain because they currently face the most punishing rates, and they are the people most able to move, restructure or retire early to avoid them.

"It is unaffordable." It is funded in steps, and no step is taken until its funding is banked. The real question is whether Britain can afford a decade of frozen thresholds and 62% marginal rates. Its stagnant growth suggests it cannot.

"Middle earners see no change in their marginal rate." True. Those between £20,000 and £50,270 keep a 28% combined marginal rate. Their gain is £1,486 a year in cash, and many of them are spared the creeping drag into the 40% band that the freeze would otherwise inflict.

"It is too big a change." It is four modest annual changes, each smaller than many past budgets. Big reforms fail when rushed. This one is paced.

A few details need settling alongside the main reform. Dividend and savings income need their own treatment, so small-company directors are not made worse off.

National Insurance could later be aligned at £20,000, but that is a separate and costly step best left until the income tax reform is bedded in. Scotland sets its own rates on earned income, so the reform applies to the rest of the UK unless Holyrood chooses to follow. It might, once it sees the results.

Four budgets, four steps, one result: the simplest income tax in the G7. Low earners are freed, high earners are kept, and everyone in between keeps more of what they earn. The gains are real, the costs are covered, and the path is published for all to see.

The hardest part will not be the arithmetic. It will be persuading the Treasury that a tax system can fit on a postcard, and that the postcard need not say, "Wish you weren't here."