By Madsen Pirie

There’s a new kid on the block. Published today is the first edition of a new magazine, the Endeavourist, edited by Tom Walker. It is superbly produced, and good to look at. On the cover is a SpaceX rocket soaring into the sky, and the question is asked ‘Can we build a curious future?’

Tom asks how can we create a culture that cultivates curiosity and what might such a culture look like? For too long, he says, people who look upon the world with curious eyes and an active mind have found themselves shunned, bullied, and ostracized.

The first edition of the magazine contains articles on the scientific breakthroughs of Marie Curie, on modern transport, and an excellent feature that I look forward to reading every issue is ‘Your dose of discovery,’ which brings exciting news from the worlds of science history and technology.

As an optimist to myself, I look forward to a society that rewards achievement, enterprise, and invention. Human beings are naturally curious, seeking out new things to do, new worlds to explore, and new ideas to examine. The magazine asks if we are to live passively within the limits of our environment, be they literal or social, or do we push against those limits, to extend them, to enlarge them.

The answer for the brave amongst us is’ yes of course,’ and the new magazine gives powerful support to that yes.

Look up ’The Endeavourist magazine’ to find out all about it.